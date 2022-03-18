Over 400 gallons of gas stolen from NC station, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — About 400 gallons of gas were stolen, dealing a financial blow to a BP station in North Carolina, the business owner told news outlets.

Hardik Patel said he lost more than $1,600 in gas after someone found a way to get past the payment system at one of his pumps in High Point, WXII reported.

“I’ve been the owner for seven years and in business for 15 years,” Patel told the TV station. “I’ve never seen this happen or heard that people can bypass.”

Video shared with news outlets shows a car pull up to the business after hours on March 14. Then, someone is seen pointing an object at the pump before cars filled up with free gas.

“It lasted about 45 minutes until the police found out they were here,” Patel told WGHP. “But between that time, there were maybe 15 cars probably.”

The High Point Police Department said it responded at about 11 p.m. after at least one suspicious car was spotted at the business. Officers are still investigating the incident, which was reported at the station outside of Bizzy Bee Grocery on North Main Street, according to an incident report.

Officials said the business lost hundreds of gallons of fuel just as gas prices have surged in recent weeks. The trend hit pumps nationwide after Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to sanctions, McClatchy News reported.

As of March 17, the national average was $4.289 per gallon. That’s a drop from $4.318 a week ago but still higher than the $2.879 average at this time last year, AAA data shows.

Trey Barker, a petroleum technician, told WGHP thefts like the one reported at the High Point station tend to happen when prices at the pump soar. He said those involved may have used a remote to change the gas pump’s mechanics, allowing people to get fuel without paying.

A representative from Bizzy Bee didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 17.

