Over 9,000 virus patients were sent into NY nursing homes, report shows. Get today's virus news.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients in New York state were released from hospitals into nursing homes early in the pandemic under a controversial directive that was scrapped amid criticism it accelerated outbreaks, according to new records obtained by The Associated Press.
The new number of 9,056 recovering patients sent to hundreds of nursing homes is more than 40% higher than what the state health department previously released. And it raises new questions as to whether a March 25 directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration helped spread sickness and death among residents, a charge the state disputes.
“The lack of transparency and the meting out of bits of important data has undermined our ability to both recognize the scope and severity of what’s going on” and address it, said Richard Mollot, the executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a residents advocacy group.
The new figures come as the Cuomo administration has been forced in recent weeks to acknowledge that the overall number of COVID-19 deaths among long-term care residents is nearly 15,000, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed.
Here's an update on all developments. Scroll or swipe further for in-depth coverage.
- More retail pharmacies around the country will start to administer Covid-19 vaccines by appointment Friday under a new federal program that is shipping doses directly to them. One million doses have been allocated to 6,500 pharmacies -- including some CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid locations -- in the first phase of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
- The government’s top infectious disease expert told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday by the time 75% to 80% of the population is vaccinated, “the level of virus in the community could be so low that you could start pulling back a bit on what are stringent public health measures.”
- Ohio's Health Department is restructuring its infectious disease division following the discovery of as many as 4,000 unreported COVID-19 deaths and will investigate how the error happened, the state health director said Thursday.
- Democrats pushed half of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through a House committee Thursday, advancing $1,400 payments for millions of Americans and other initiatives that Republicans call too costly, economically damaging and brazenly partisan.
- The Australian Open will be allowed to continue but without crowds after the Victoria state government imposed a snap, five-day lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel.
For more summaries and full reports, please select from the articles below. Scroll further for the latest virus numbers and photos from a COVID-19 field hospital.
---
Virus by the numbers
See for yourself how and where COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading, and how fast.
---
Photos: A look inside a modern COVID-19 'field hospital'
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nicholas DiPompo was finally going home.
Clutching his cane, the 78-year-old former property manager, who had spent weeks battling COVID-19 in a Rhode Island field hospital, eased into a wheelchair and hollered across the hall.
"You got my number," DiPompo shouted to fellow patient Art Singleton, whom he'd grown close to after three weeks together. "Give me a call when you get out." He said they'd go to his favorite restaurant for baked stuffed lobster.
Art Singleton, 56, sat in his wheelchair and watched as a nurse pushed his friend down the makeshift hallway. Another nurse pulled DiPompo's oxygen tank behind him, past a long row of blue curtains, a bed behind each one.
"We were at the bottom," DiPompo said of his friendship with Singleton, a pizzeria employee who had lost part of a leg to diabetes. "He had no feet, I had heart disease."
Then DiPompo left, wheeled out of a field hospital built in an old Citizens Bank call center, in a two-story office building on a busy commercial street.
The non-profit Care New England health network opened the Kent Field Hospital on Nov. 30, just before Rhode Island's infection rate became the highest in the world. Kent Hospital was using all its beds for its sickest COVID-19 patients, and needed somewhere for the overflow. Now, other hospitals also occasionally send patients to the field hospital.
Rhode Island's infection rate has come down since then, and many of the field hospital's 335 beds are now empty. On quiet days, the medical staff wishes they could do more.
Only stable, non-intubated COVID-19 patients are transferred a few miles to the field hospital, and only if they consent. Some refuse. The idea of a field hospital can conjure up images of giant tents in a war zone, canvas sides flapping in the wind.
This is nothing like that. A $6 million renovation turned the office building into a modern hospital for less-sick COVID patients, with negative-pressure air ducts that snake along the ceilings, drawing out airborne contagions.
Roughly 200 patients have gone through the field hospital, most spending just a few days before going home to finish recovering. Unlike in a regular hospital ward, where COVID patients can't leave their rooms, patients here are free to roam.
With low patient numbers, the medical staff pays close attention to each person: Helping them walk the corridors to improve lung capacity, stretching stiff feet, handing out ice pops, coloring pictures with an elderly man, cutting Singleton's hair.
Relatives drop off fresh clothes and food, even bringing enough pizza one time for all the staff and patients. Tabletop bells, the kind once ubiquitous at hotel front desks, sit beside each bed to call for nurses.
Then there's what the staff calls "the honeymoon suite," the curtained-off cubicle where Peter and Pauline Sorrow are — finally, hopefully — finishing their battles with coronavirus.
Peter, 62 and Pauline, 71, have been together for 25 years. The longest they've been apart were the five days when Peter was first hospitalized in January for COVID-19. Since then, through recovery and relapse, he's been in the main hospital twice, and is now finishing his second stint in the field hospital. For a few days after Pauline first got sick, they were just across the hall from one another in the main hospital, isolated in their own negative pressure rooms, communicating by phone.
Pauline, who is still mostly bedridden, was thrilled when they wheeled her bed next to Peter's in the field hospital.
He now helps care for her: opening a stubborn lid on her lunch, cleaning a spot of food off her gown, updating their family.
"He saved me," she said. While both are steadily recovering, Pauline worries that COVID-19 still could take both of them.
"I kind of wonder sometimes if we're going to wake up and we won't be here," she said.
In many ways, the field unit's quieter pace is a welcome relief for medical staff. Subrina Geer, 33, a nurse here on a temporary assignment, saw the disease ravage New York City last year.
This is different: "It was a breath of fresh air to see how many patients we could discharge," she said.
Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, who runs the field hospital, thought by now they'd be ready to close it down. But with the main hospital still crowded with patients — many with severe COVID-19 — it's too early for that decision.
"What we've basically done is kick the can down the road," he said. The field hospital is "easy to shut off but really hard to turn it back on."