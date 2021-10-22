Stacker scoured the internet and accepted reader submissions to compile photos of incredible Halloween decoration displays across America.
Over-the-top Halloween displays from across America
Kenova Pumpkin House in Kenova, West Virginia
Daniels' Halloween House in Warwick, Rhode Island
Scary Alice in Wonderland in Brentwood, California
The Adams family’s 13 Skeletons in Bridgewater, New Jersey
Halloween on Ambush Lane in Churchville, New York
Invasion at Area 51 in Lansing, Michigan
Halloween House of Rockville Centre, New York
The Mains home in Vancouver, Washington
The Magical Light Shows in Tracy, California
Pumpkin House in Westchester County, New York
Angelo’s Monongahela in Monongahela, Pennsylvania
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in Croton-On-Hudson, New York
Michael Myers’ house in Chicago, Illinois
Halloween House in Oceanside, CA
This article originally ran on stacker.com.