Oystermen overcome pollution, pandemic to thrive in LI Sound

Last year, when restaurants closed due to the coronavirus pandemic , the oyster market dried up. But some companies were able to adapt. At Indian River Shellfish, a small oyster company on the Madison-Clinton line, owners Mike Gilman and George Harris opened a fish stand so they could sell directly to customers, helping to make up lost revenue.

UConn's Sea Grant also helped keep oystermen afloat by hiring them to rehabilitate the state's natural beds. They would find oyster shells that had been buried in silt and mud and relocate them to areas where oyster larvae could attach to them and begin growing.

More than 1,800 acres of those beds were rehabilitated in 2020, officials said.

Gilman is pushing the state to do more to help small operations such as his. This year’s aquaculture legislation included funding for a shellfish council and money for marketing.

“I’d like to the state establish an oyster trail, like the wine trail they already have,” Gilman said. “That way people can go up and down the coast from place to place, sampling all the different oysters we have. Then we’d really be the Napa Valley of oysters.”

