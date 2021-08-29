Packed with virus patients, Louisiana hospitals await Ida

“That isn’t possible. We don’t have any place to bring those patients. Not in state, not out of state,” Edwards explained.

Officials at Ochsner Health, which runs the largest hospital network in the state, said Saturday that they considered evacuating some of their facilities closer to the coast but that wasn't possible considering how packed other hospitals are in their network. Roughly 15 of their hospitals are in areas potentially affected by Ida. But they did evacuate some individual patients with particular medical needs from smaller hospitals in more rural areas to their larger facilities.

“COVID has certainly added a challenge to this storm,” said Mike Hulefeld, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Ochsner Health.

But the hospital chain says in other ways it feels as prepared as it can be. Hulefeld said three days ago they ordered 10 days worth of supplies for facilities in areas that might be affected by Ida and everything has arrived. Each facility has backup power that's been tested and a backup fuel truck on site. Many of their hospitals also have water wells should city water go out.

“We’re as ready as we can be,” said Hulefeld.