AP

Paintings, stone axes repatriated to Peru in LA ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. officials have repatriated 16 cultural items to the Peruvian government including paintings, historical documents and stone axes.

The FBI returned the items to representatives of Peru at a ceremony Friday in Los Angeles.

“These objects and the heritage they carry with them took an opaque journey into the United States and now have a clear path of return to Peru through proper diplomatic channels," Kristi K. Johnson, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said in a statement.

The objects include historical documents, a 17th century painting stolen from a Peruvian church in 1992 and a painting stolen from a different church in 2002 that was hand carried into the United States by an art dealer, sold to an art gallerist in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and later sold in 2016 to a buyer in California, the statement said.

These artifacts were voluntarily surrendered to the FBI, the statement said.

The last four objects were stone axes seized in Indiana in 2004 from an amateur archaeologist's collection, the statement said.

Authorities encourage art and artifact buyers to review the FBI’s stolen art file before making a purchase to find out if the items were reported as stolen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

