Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday

LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Buckingham Palace released details Thursday of the state funeral of the queen who died Sept. 8 at age 96 and private interment later Monday.
On Friday evening, King Charles III and his siblings will stand vigil at their mother's coffin for 15 minutes as it lies in state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament. Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also stood vigil with the coffin when it lay in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh earlier this week.
After the state funeral, attended by some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state and other dignitaries, Elizabeth's coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace on a horse-drawn gun carriage with Charles and other royals walking behind.
The coffin will then be driven in the state hearse to Windsor for a committal service at St. George's Chapel near Windsor Castle, where the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault and the sovereign's piper will play a lament, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing and the congregation will sing "God Save The King."
Members of the royal family will then hold a private burial service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen will be interred with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession through London
Members of the Life Guards household cavalry walk along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
Aaron Chown
Police officers take up position along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
Mounted guards head down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace from where the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II will depart in procession to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
Crowds gather along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
People gather ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
People gather along for the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Police officers stand along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
A member of the military cleans a gun carriage as they make their final preparations ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, at Wellington Barracks, central London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP)
Ben Birchall
Metropolitan Police officers take up positions along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
A Yeomen Warder arrives on St. Margaret's Street ahead of a procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Richard Heatchcote/Pool Photo via AP)
Richard Heatchcote
Members of the Household Cavalry march along the route prior to the procession which will carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Grenadier Guards line up outside Buckingham Palace from where the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II will depart in procession to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
Christophe Ena
Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne , Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
Christophe Ena
Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
Britain's King Charles III, second left, Prince Harry, second right, and Prince William, left, follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Princess Anne follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
Mounted Household Cavalry ride along the route prior to the procession of the Gun Carriage which will carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
Britain's King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. Thousands of members of the public are expected to come to pay their final respects at her lying in state. (Isabel Infantes/pool photo via AP)
Isabel Infantes
Britain's King Charles III arrives to attend a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Oli Scarff/Pool via AP)
Oli Scarff
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried inside Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP)
David Ramos
The bearer party carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Oli Scarff/Pool via AP)
Oli Scarff
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II rests inside Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP)
David Ramos
Dignitaries file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP)
David Ramos
A general view of the Imperial State Crown as the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall for the lying in state, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)
Dan Kitwood
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, rests on the catafalque at Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 after the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was brought to the hall to lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)
Danny Lawson
From left, Prince Harry, the Earl of Snowdon, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. ( Jacob King/Pool via AP)
Jacob King
Britain's King Charles III and Prince William follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
Aaron Chown
