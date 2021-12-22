 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Palestinian reported killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

  • 0

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian man was killed late Wednesday by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Muhammad Issa Abbas, 26, was shot in the back near the al-Amari refugee camp in Ramallah.

It gave no further details on the circumstances of the shooting, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment.

The shooting comes amid a recent jump in Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Late Tuesday, Israeli troops killed a man who allegedly attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank. Last Thursday, a Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli man near an unauthorized West Bank settlement outpost.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House extends student loan moratorium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News