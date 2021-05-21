Palestinians claim victory after cease-fire; infrastructure talks at key stage; Cuomos under fire

Today is Friday, May 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Palestinians celebrated after a cease-fire took hold in Gaza, halting the 11-day war with Israel; White House infrastructure negotiations with the GOP reach a critical stage; and the Cuomo brothers are now both under fire.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Palestinians claim victory as Gaza truce faces early test

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians rallied by the thousands early Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas over a far more powerful Israel.

The 11-day war left more than 200 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. But the rocket barrages that brought life to a standstill in much of Israel were seen by many Palestinians as a bold response to perceived Israeli abuses in Jerusalem, the emotional heart of the conflict.