 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Palestinians say man stabbed to death by Israeli settler

  • 0

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a man died after being stabbed by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. Israeli police said they did not yet know the identity of the stabber.

The ministry said Ali Hassan Harb was stabbed in the chest. Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, said he was 27.

Israeli police said they responded to a report of “friction” between Palestinians and Israelis near the settlement of Ariel, in the northern West Bank, where the stabbing happened. They said they were investigating.

Recent months have seen a rise in settler violence against Palestinians as well as Israeli activists, including an attack on a village last September in which a Palestinian toddler was wounded. Rights groups say Israeli security forces often turn a blind eye or intervene to protect settlers during violent confrontations.

Palestinians shot and killed an Israeli security guard at the entrance to Ariel in April, during a wave of attacks against Israelis in which 19 people were killed.

People are also reading…

Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the West Bank, many of which are fully built up and now resemble suburbs or small towns. Nearly 3 million Palestinians live in the West Bank under Israeli military rule.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to be the main part of their future state. Israel views the West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people. Every government, including the current one, has expanded settlements.

The Palestinians and much of the international community view the settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace because they absorb and divide up the land on which a future Palestinian state would be established.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in the spotlight as the Jan. 6 committee turns its focus to former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to persuade Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But Pence rejected Trump's public and private pressure. He remained on the Capitol grounds throughout the rioting and returned to preside over the formal vote count.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: EPA contractors clean up Recycletronics' toxic crushed glass storage site

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News