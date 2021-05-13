Pamela Turner's family rallies for justice on anniversary

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Family members and supporters of Pamela Turner, a Black woman who was fatally shot by a police officer in a Houston suburb, rallied for justice in her name Thursday, the second anniversary of her death.

Demonstrators joined prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump — who is representing Turner's family and other families of Black people who have died at the hands of police officers — outside the apartment complex in Baytown, Texas, where the shooting happened.

Crump invoked Turner's name April 20, the day former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. He vowed then to bring renewed attention to the legal fight in her slaying.

“He could have created verbal commands. He could have created distance,” the lawyer said Thursday. “He could have called for backup.”