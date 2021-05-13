Pandemic-hit oyster farmers turn to conservation to survive

The efforts come at a critical time for oyster recovery in New Hampshire — which has seen its oyster reefs decline from around 900 acres (364 hectares) to around 100 acres (100 hectares).

The population along much of the East Coast has been decimated primarily by two pathogens that arrived in the 1990s and shorten the bivalves lifespan from upwards of 15 years to three or four. The pathogens cause oyster shells to become porous and brittle.

The hope is that oysters from farms — most resistant to the pathogens — could bolster the ongoing restoration efforts.

Laferriere said her organization tried it on a smaller scale in 2018 and found that none of the 20,000 the oysters were sickened by disease and 71% survived.

Raymond Grizzle, a University of New Hampshire professor who has studied oysters in the bay for two decades, welcomed the restoration effort. But he said it was too early to say what the long-term impact of introducing farmed oysters will be on the the reefs. He works with the conservancy but did not help with the SOAR program.

The theory, Grizzle said, is that the disease-resistant oysters will breed with those in the wild, enhancing the population’s resistance to disease.