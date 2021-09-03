Pandemic once again disrupts plans for Jewish High Holy Days

“All of us were hoping this holiday season was going to be a do-over from 2020,” Farkas said. “After all the pain, all the distancing, I was hoping we could shake it off and everyone could come back and give each other hugs. That’s not going to happen."

Amy Asin, who directs the Union for Reform Judaism’s “Strengthening Congregations” initiative, said many rabbis feel similar disappointment.

“There’s been an incredible amount of resilience over the past 18 months, and now there are very serious levels of exhaustion,” she said.

Another emotion — sorrow — pervades the 2,000-strong congregation at the Shul of Bar Harbour, an Orthodox synagogue in Surfside, Florida, the city where 98 people died when a condominium collapsed in June. Rabbi Sholom Lipskar estimates that 40% of those killed were Jewish, including perhaps a dozen or more who were active in the Shul community.

“There’s no question that this tragedy, and its lingering pain and anguish, is part of the community at this point,” Lipskar said. “At same time, recognizing who we are as Jewish people, we have learned to live with the most extraordinary adversity."