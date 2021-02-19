Pandemic restaurant closures produce glut of used equipment

Unfortunately, Bonilla said, he can’t help most of these restaurant owners because his warehouse is already stuffed with roughly 2,000 pieces of equipment. And he doesn’t have enough workers to pick up, inspect and fix the used appliances.

“It’s heartbreaking because people, you know, they take their pride in the restaurants,” Bonilla said. “They’ve put every resource they could possibly put into their business to try to survive, and they just cannot survive.”

Among the hardest hit are restaurants that relied on indoor dining, especially in states that have imposed the most severe restrictions, industry officials say.

Before the pandemic, Johnny Metheny ran four restaurants in San Francisco, which has had some of the nation’s strictest rules on dining. He temporarily closed two downtown restaurants and permanently shut down a third, Solstice, because it didn’t have a good setup for outdoor dining.

“Unfortunately, I had to give the keys back there because after 10 months of not being able to operate, you just can’t survive,” Metheny said. “We had 19 employees that unfortunately we had to lay off. And it’s devastating for them and it just crushes me.”