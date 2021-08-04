Pandemic travel bans divide loved ones across borders

“I don’t yet see compelling data saying yes, travel restrictions worked, except for maybe a few examples,” such as New Zealand, she said.

Some travel restrictions may be circumvented by some people with the extra time and money to do so. Michelle Lariviere, who lives in a village about 45 minutes from London, flew to Croatia at the end of July, staying in a hotel there for two weeks, and then going to New York, because Croatia isn’t on the U.S.'s list of restricted countries while the U.K. is.

She says what she’s doing is nonsensical, but she’s desperate to see her daughter and grandchildren. She hasn’t seen them since September 2019, when they were 4 weeks old and 11 months old, and she had to take out a loan to pay for her trip.

“I have to listen to my daughter crying on the phone wanting me to get there,” she said.

For some U.S. visa holders who have long been frustrated with having a life in limbo, the pandemic made a bad situation worse. Raj Karnatak, a doctor in Milwaukee, has for years been on a decades-long backlog for a green card. Now he can't see his parents, who are in their 70s and live in India. There was a death in the family, and he and his wife couldn't go to mourn with their relatives.