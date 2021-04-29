Panel: Remove Fulbright statue, name from Arkansas campus

“The committee recognizes that these recommendations alone will not transform the University of Arkansas into a wholly equitable and antiracist campus. Nonetheless, public memorials, statues and dedications need to be changed if they reinforce historic racism,” the committee stated.

In a statement posted Wednesday on the university's website, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said the university would gather feedback and consider input and perspectives from other university stakeholders, including faculty, staff, alumni and students.

The feedback would conclude in late May and any changes would need to be approved by the university system's board of trustees, the statement said.

“This matter is complicated by Sen. Fulbright’s deep connections to the state and university, and important international contributions, at the same time acknowledging that the name causes pain for some on our campus, which is unfortunate,” Steinmetz said.

Sen. Mark Johnson warned that a bill that has yet to be signed into law would restrict the removal of public monuments.

“The bill was not specifically aimed at that or any other statue,” Johnson said. “It protects the Sen. Fulbright statue, it protects Confederate monuments, it protects the Little Rock Nine memorial on the Capitol grounds.”