Panel to advise if indicted prosecutor should be suspended

“I feel like this AG guy is coming out of woodwork trying to take the people’s seat,” he told the newspaper. “I took an oath, and I’m going to protect that seat as long as I can.”

Georgia law requires the governor to appoint a review commission to consider whether suspension is appropriate when an elected official is indicted on a felony charge. Generally the panel is made up of the attorney general and two officials who hold the same office as the indicted official. But if the attorney general brings the indictment, that seat is filled by a retired Supreme Court justice or a retired Court of Appeals judge.

To review Jones' case, Kemp appointed Harold Melton, who stepped down as Georgia Supreme Court chief justice in July, as well as South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney Joe Mulholland and Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Samir Patel.

They will be tasked with determining whether the indictment relates to and adversely affects Jones’ performance of his duties in a way that negatively affects the public. They are to make a written report to the governor within 14 days with a recommendation on whether Jones should be suspended.