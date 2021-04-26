Pardon request submitted for George Floyd in 2004 Texas case

Prosecutors allege Goines, 56, lied to obtain the warrant to search the couple’s home by claiming that a confidential informant had bought heroin there. Goines later said there was no informant and that he had bought the drugs himself, they allege.

More than 160 drug convictions tied to Goines have since been dismissed by prosecutors. A dozen current and former officers, including Goines, who are tied to the narcotics unit that conducted the drug raid, have been indicted in the wake of the fatal shooting of the couple.

Allison Mathis, with the Harris County Public Defender’s Office, alleges Goines also made up a confidential informant in Floyd’s case and “no one bothered to question the word of a veteran cop against that of a previously-convicted Black man.”

Floyd pleaded guilty to avoid a possible 25-year sentence because of his past criminal history, Mathis wrote in her office’s posthumous pardon application to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The pardon request was first made public Monday by a reporter with The Marshall Project.