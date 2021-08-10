Pardoned for killing, Kentucky man begins new federal trial

Baker targeted the drug dealer because he thought the man wouldn’t be able to report the robbery, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed said.

Reed said Baker knew Mills had pills at his house, and bought plastic handcuffs at a store before invading Mills’ home.

Baker, 43, has said he did not kill Mills and said his family “did not pay for my release” from prison.

One of his attorneys, Steve Romines, argued Tuesday that another man committed the murder and blamed it on Baker.

A federal grand jury indicted Baker in May on charges of murder committed during a robbery and kidnapping related to drug trafficking.

Bevin wrote in the 2019 pardoning document that Baker’s “drug addictions” led him to fall in with the wrong people and the evidence against Baker was “sketchy at best.”

But the Kentucky Court of Appeals upheld Baker’s conviction in 2018, writing in a unanimous ruling that “there can be no doubt, on review of the proof as a whole, evidence of Baker’s guilt was overwhelming.”

His pardon by Bevin won’t be an issue in federal court after a judge ruled that evidence about the pardon is not admissible.

Baker could face up to life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty for him if he is convicted.

