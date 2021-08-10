Parents of girl killed in Atlanta see hope in investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed near the site where Rayshard Brooks had been shot several weeks earlier said Tuesday they're encouraged by the progress of the investigation after meeting with the district attorney whose office will prosecute the case.

Secoriea Turner was slain July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother's friend, near the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer on June 12.

Her parents, Charmaine Turner and Secoriey Williamson, and their lawyers met Tuesday with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The district attorney said last week that indictments in the case could come as early as this week.

“I’d like to say that we have faith in DA Willis and her team on getting us a step closer to the justice for Secoriea that we need,” Williamson said during a news conference after the meeting.

Two people have been arrested so far and charged in Secoriea's killing, and authorities have said more arrests are possible.