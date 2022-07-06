Parents of toddler found wandering alone after July 4 parade shooting among dead

Irina and Kevin, 37, met while working together at Physicians Interactive in the northern suburbs, Levberg said, and got married about five years ago. They bought their Highland Park home in 2018, according to sales records.
His son-in-law had recently promised to take him on a sailing trip to Ireland for his birthday, Levberg said through tears.
Levberg said the whole family will be taking care of Aiden, but the 2-year old is still waiting for his mom and dad to come home.
The other victims of the shooting ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old. Among those who died were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88, all of Highland Park; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico. Officials have not yet released the name of the seventh victim.
A person who set up a fundraising site for the family wrote: “The North Shore community rallied to help a boy we knew nothing about. We took him to safety under tragic circumstances, came together to locate his grandparents and prayed for the safety of his family.”
Within three hours of the fundraiser going live, donors had contributed nearly $850,000.
Kevin McCarthy graduated with a bachelor of science in finance in 2011, and Irina McCarthy earned a bachelor of science in finance in 2009, DePaul University spokesman Russell Dorn said.
“The DePaul University community mourns the loss of alumni Kevin and Irina McCarthy in the Highland Park shooting,” he said in a statement. “We extend our prayers to their families, particularly their son Aiden, and all of those who have been affected by this senseless tragedy.”
The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area. Police say a white male likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for suicidal and violent threats.
