Parents, physicians sue over Oklahoma mask mandate ban

The lawsuit comes a day after the Tulsa school board voted to allow its attorneys to join any litigation challenging the law and the Santa Fe South public charter school in Oklahoma City announced an indoor mask mandate for students and staff despite the law.

The state health department on Thursday reported the number of virus-related hospitalizations in Oklahoma neared 1,300, and the state health commissioner said most of those are unvaccinated.

“We are seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and trends, due largely to the more contagious delta variant, which is overwhelmingly impacting unvaccinated Oklahomans," Dr. Lance Frye said in a statement urging those eligible to vaccinate.

“We also know the vast majority of Oklahomans who are hospitalized and dying of COVID-19 right now are unvaccinated,” Frye said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41.1% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, compared to 49.9% nationwide.

There were 1,299 people hospitalized, including 351 in intensive care, the health department reported.

The department reported 2,468 new virus cases and a seven-day rolling average of 2,049 new cases daily, up from 1,235.9 on July 27.

