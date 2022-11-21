Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.

Twins Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were born to Philip and Rachel Ridgeway on October 31 from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the National Embryo Donation Center. CNN's Dr. Gupta shares their story.
In April 1992, Vanessa Williams' "Save the Best for Last" topped the
Billboard 100, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton was running for the White House, "Who's the Boss?" aired its final episode, and the babies born to Rachel and Philip Ridgeway a couple of weeks ago were frozen as embryos.
Born on October 31, Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were born from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the National Embryo Donation Center.
The previous known record holder was
Molly Gibson, born in 2020 from an embryo that had been frozen for nearly 27 years. Molly took the record from her sister Emma, who was born from an embryo that had been frozen for 24 years.
It's possible an older frozen embryo may have been used; although the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks success rates and data around reproductive technologies, it does not track how long embryos have been frozen. But there's no evidence of an older embryo resulting in a live birth.
"There is something mind-boggling about it," Philip Ridgeway said as he and his wife cradled their newborns in their laps at their home outside Portland, Oregon. "I was 5 years old when God gave life to Lydia and Timothy, and he's been preserving that life ever since."
Philip and Rachel Ridgeway have had twins born from embryos that were frozen for nearly 30 years.
Courtesy Philip and Rachel Ridgeway
"In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children," Ridgeway added. The Ridgeways have four other children, ages 8, 6, 3 and almost 2, none conceived via IVF or donors.
The embryos were created for an anonymous married couple using in-vitro fertilization. The husband was in his early 50s, and they used a 34-year-old egg donor.
The embryos were frozen on April 22, 1992.
For nearly three decades, they sat in storage on tiny straws kept in liquid nitrogen at nearly 200 degrees below zero, in a device that looks much like a propane tank.
The embryos were kept at a fertility lab on the West Coast until 2007, when the couple who created them donated the embryos to the National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, in hopes another couple might be able to use them. The five embryos were overnighted in specially outfitted tanks to Knoxville, said Dr. James Gordon, the Ridgeways' doctor.
Philip and Rachel Ridgeway had twins born from embryos that were frozen for about 30 years.
Courtesy Philip and Rachel Ridgeway
"We've never had in our minds a set number of children we'd like to have," Philip said. "We've always thought we'll have as many as God wants to give us, and ... when we heard about embryo adoption, we thought that's something we would like to do."
Understanding embryo donation
The medical name for the process the Ridgeways went through is embryo donation.
When people undergo IVF, they may produce more embryos than they use. Extra embryos can be cryopreserved for future use, donated to research or training to advance the science of reproductive medicine, or donated to people who would like to have children.
As with any other human tissue donation, embryos must meet certain US Food and Drug Administration eligibility
guidelines to be donated, including being screened for certain infectious diseases.
"Embryo adoption is not a legal 'adoption' at all, at least in the sense of a traditional adoption which occurs after birth," the
National Embryo Donation Center says. "However, the term allows all parties to conceptualize the process and eventual reality of raising a non-genetically related child."
An embryologist shows an Ovocyte after it was inseminated at the Virginia Center for Reproductive Medicine, in Reston, Virginia on June 12, 2019.
Ivan Courounne/AFP/Getty Images/FILE
The American Society for Reproductive Medicine says, "Application of the term 'adoption' to embryos is inaccurate, is misleading, and could place burdens upon recipients and should be avoided."
Many colloquially call the donor process "embryo adoption," but adoption and donation are not one and the same, said Dr. Sigal Klipstein, a Chicago-based fertility specialist and chair of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine's ethics committee.
"Adoption refers to living children," Klipstein said. "It's a legal process by which a parent-child relationship is created when it did not previously exist."
Embryo donation, she said, is a medical procedure. "It's a way by which we take embryos from one couple or individual and then transfer them into another individual in order to build families."
The phrase "adoption" has become wrapped up in a larger cultural debate, used predominantly by those in faith-based communities with conservative leanings. The National Embryo Donation Center is a
private, Christian-led organization. It requires recipients to pass a "family assessment" and says "couples must be a genetic male and a genetic female married for a minimum of 3 years." The center says it has helped with the births of over 1,260 infants from donated embryos.
Klipstein says that using donated embryos can often be cost-effective for people looking for fertility help, as it cuts out the price of looking for and storing donor sperm and eggs. "They don't get the genetic connection to the children," she said, "but they do have a much less expensive reproductive option than even with in-vitro fertilization in most cases."
'We just wanted the ones that had been waiting the longest'
For the Ridgeways, building their family was always part of a larger calling.
"We weren't looking to get the embryos that have been frozen the longest in the world," Philip Ridgeway said. "We just wanted the ones that had been waiting the longest."
When looking for donors, the Ridgeways specifically asked the donation center about a category called "special consideration," meaning it had been hard to find recipients for these embryos, for whatever reason.
"Going into this, we knew that we could trust God to do whatever he had sovereignly planned and that their age really had no factor. It was just a matter of whether or not that was in God's plans," Rachel Ridgeway said.
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Courtesy Philip and Rachel Ridgeway
To pick their embryos, they went through a donor database. It did not list the how long embryos have been frozen, but it listed the donors' characteristics like ethnicity, age, height, weight, genetic and health history, education, occupation, favorite movies and music. With some files, there are photos of the parents and of their children if they have them.
The Ridgeways assumed those listed with earlier donor numbers had been at the center the longest and tried to narrow their choice to those profiles.
Risks of multiples
Southeastern Fertility, which partners with National Embryo Donation Center, thawed the embryos February 28. Of the five that were thawed, two were not viable. There's about an
80% survival rate when thawing frozen embryos, experts say.
The
American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the CDC both recommend transferring one embryo at a time, as transferring more raises the likelihood for multiples, which also potentially increases risk for both mother and child. Twin babies are more likely to be born early, develop cerebral palsy, have autism and result in stillbirth.
Rachel remembers Gordon handing her a picture of the three embryos and recommending they transfer only two, telling her, "multiples can cause problems in pregnancy." But she said there was no question in her mind that they would transfer all three.
She remembers getting teary-eyed and saying, "You just showed me a picture of my three children. I have to have them all."
The remaining three embryos were transferred into Rachel on March 2, 29 years and 10 months after they were frozen. Two of the transfers were successful. Studies have found that
25% to 40% of frozen embryo transfers result in a live birth. Like 'Rip Van Winkle'
Embryos can be frozen pretty much indefinitely, experts said.
"If you're frozen at nearly 200 degrees below zero, I mean, the biological processes essentially slow down to almost nothing. And so perhaps the difference between being frozen for a week, a month, a year, a decade, two decades, it doesn't really matter," Gordon said.
Dr. Jim Toner, a fertility specialist in Atlanta, likens it to an old story: "It doesn't seem like a sperm or an egg or embryo stored in liquid nitrogen ever experiences time. It's like that Rip Van Winkle thing. It just wakes up 30 years later, and it never knew it was asleep."
The age of the embryo shouldn't affect the health of the child. What matters more is the age of the woman who donated the egg that went into the embryo.
"If that patient was 25, yes, most likely, her embryos will survive," said Dr. Zaher Merhi, a fertility expert at the Rejuvenating Fertility Center in New York City. "It's all about the egg and the embryo and when the egg was taken out."
The Ridgeways say they've wanted their kids involved all along the process, so they have been explaining it to them as they went through the steps.
"They were excited and happy with us every step along the way. They love their siblings, and they play together and were looking forward to finding out whether God had given them two boys, two girls or a brother and a sister," Phillip Ridgeway said.
Lydia was born at 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and Timothy was 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
"They were good-size babies," Rachel Ridgeway said. "It really is God's grace because he has just sustained us each step of the way."
Most popular baby names for girls the year you were born
Popular baby girl names through the years
Even though there have been so many women in history who have achieved amazing things, it seems that little girls' names are mostly popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actor who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the name that a famous singer named his daughter; the title of a popular song; and the name that fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker rounded up the most popular girl names from 1915 to 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration. Additionally, we did a little extra digging to glean insights into why these names were used so much at the time. See if you can guess the reasons behind the different names' popularity: some are obvious, but others may surprise you. You may also like: States with the most single-parent households
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
1915-1919
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Helen
- #3 girls' name: Dorothy
Mary topped the list of popular names from 1915-1919, and had, in fact, been the most popular girl name for many centuries well before that. At the time, its popularity arose from its religious significance—Mary is the Anglicized form of the name Maria, which is derived from the Hebrew name Miriam. Mary was the mother of Jesus in the Bible, the Torah, and the Quran. Mary Anderson, best known for her roles in "Gone with the Wind" and Alfred Hitchcock's "Lifeboat," was born in 1918.
javi_indy // Shutterstock
1920-1924
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Dorothy
- #3 girls' name: Helen
Mary kept the top spot during this period while Dorothy moved to second place. Dorothy is a Greek name meaning "gift of god." In the 1920s, people started naming their children after figures in popular culture, and Dorothy was a common name of many actors in the silent movie era— including Dorothy MacKaill and Dorothy Dandridge, the first Black actor in a lead role to be nominated for an Academy Award. In the #3 spot was Helen, also a Greek name, meaning "shining light."
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
1925-1927
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Dorothy
- #3 girls' name: Betty
While Mary and Dorothy stayed on top, the third spot was taken by Betty. It had previously only been a nickname for Elizabeth; but during the 1920s, Betty started being used as a formal first name, fit for the flapper era, when actors like Betty Compson and Betty Bronson, whose names were actually Eleanor and Elizabeth, started using Betty as their stage names. In 1927, Betty Harford, who went on to gain fame through her roles in "The Twilight Zone," was born.
Patryk Kosmider // Shutterstock
1928-1931
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Betty
- #3 girls' name: Dorothy
Mary didn't go anywhere, partly thanks to the influx of Catholic immigrants throughout the prior decades. A famous Dorothy born during this time was Dorothy Bryant, author and playwright of fantasy and feminist works, who was born in 1930.
Canva
1932-1934
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Betty
- #3 girls' name: Barbara
Heiress and debutante Barbara Hutton was certainly an inspiration for Barbara coming in on the top three list. One great Barbara born in 1934 was Barbara McNair, one of the first Black women to host her own television variety show in the 1950s. Mary and Betty remained on top.
You may also like: 50 ways the American family has changed in the last 50 years
Canva
1935-1936
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Shirley
- #3 girls' name: Barbara
Shirley Temple was in her heyday as Hollywood's favorite child actor and 35,000 baby girls were named Shirley in 1936. The country was deep into the Great Depression and people saw the curly-haired girl as a sign of optimism. Mary remained the most popular name and Barbara was at #3 yet again.
Canva
1937-1943
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Barbara
- #3 girls' name: Patricia
Patricia, meaning "noble" in Latin, came in as the third most popular name, behind Barbara. These were tense years leading up to and through the U.S.'s involvement in World War II. Mary, which was still at the top, was the name given to Mary Wells, the singer who would later help define the sounds of Motown in the 1960s.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
1944
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Barbara
- #3 girls' name: Linda
With Mary and Barbara holding #1 and #2, Linda—meaning "soft" in the Germanic language family and "beautiful" in Spanish and Portuguese—was the third most popular name. Renowned photographer Linda Connor was born this year.
Canva
1945
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Linda
- #3 girls' name: Barbara
Barbara had moved into third but still remained popular possibly thanks to the fame of actor Barbara O'Neil, known for "Gone with the Wind." Mary remained at #1 and Linda, which was the name given to actor Linda Hunt that year, was #2.
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
1946
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Linda
- #3 girls' name: Patricia
Linda Ronstadt, the pop and country musician who went on to sell 100 million albums, was born this year. It was an exciting year: The war was over, the baby boom era had begun, and the bikini first debuted. Patricia came back into the picture, which could probably be attributed to the growing fame of actor Patricia Neal, and Mary held on tight to the top; though her days there would be numbered.
You may also like: States with the highest marriage rates—and how they've changed
Canva
1947
- #1 girls' name: Linda
- #2 girls' name: Mary
- #3 girls' name: Patricia
For the first time, Mary was no longer the most popular name for baby girls, having been overtaken by Linda. It's possible that the reason Linda shot up to #1 and remained there for the next three years was because of Jack Lawrence's hit song of the same name released at the end of 1946. In 1947,
5.8% of baby girls born were named Linda. Patricia remained popular at #3.
Canva
1948
- #1 girls' name: Linda
- #2 girls' name: Mary
- #3 girls' name: Barbara
Linda remained the most popular name with
56,678 babies being given the name that year. Barbara—the feminine form of Barbarus in Greek or Latin—came in third again. This year, Shirley Temple named her newborn daughter Linda Susan. Still true today, the popularity of names often goes up after famous people give them to their children.
Pixabay
1949-1952
- #1 girls' name: Linda
- #2 girls' name: Mary
- #3 girls' name: Patricia
The Linda fever continued, likely due to the
peak in the careers of actors Linda Darnell and Linda Christian, which lasted till the mid-1960s. A famous Patricia born in 1951 was actor Patricia Richardson, best known for her role as Jill Taylor on the sitcom "Home Improvement." Mary was the second most popular name.
izzet ugutmen // Shutterstock
1953–1954
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Linda
- #3 girls' name: Deborah
These were years that saw the rising popularity of British actor Deborah Kerr, and the name became extremely popular both in Britain and in the U.S. Deborah, meaning "bee" in Hebrew, was a prominent figure in the Bible and was the third most popular name. Mary regained the top spot above Linda.
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
1955
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Deborah
- #3 girls' name: Linda
Deborah remained popular, likely with the fame of singer and actor Debbie Reynolds, whose film "Bundle of Joy" had just been released and for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. Mary stayed on top.
You may also like: 30 ways having a baby has changed over the last 50 years
Patryk Kosmider // Shutterstock
1956
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Debra
- #3 girls' name: Linda
While the top three name rankings remained the same, the spelling of Deborah became shorter, losing the "o" in the middle and the "h" at the end. Quite a few baby girls were named after Mexican actor Linda Christian, the first Bond girl. Linda Hamilton, who made waves in the film "Terminator" more than 30 years later, was born this year.
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
1957-1960
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Susan
- #3 girls' name: Linda
Susan, the shortened form of the Hebrew name Susannah, meaning "lily," came into the top three and would remain there for the next seven years. This was at a time when actor Susan Hayward gained popularity; she won a Golden Globe in 1958.
Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock
1961
- #1 girls' name: Mary
- #2 girls' name: Lisa
- #3 girls' name: Susan
This was Mary's last year as the most popular girl's name. Lisa, historically a nickname of Elizabeth meaning "pledged to God," came into the top three. The name would remain in the top three for 11 years.
Canva
1962-1964
- #1 girls' name: Lisa
- #2 girls' name: Mary
- #3 girls' name: Susan
One of the best known Lisas, Lisa Kudrow, who plays Phoebe in the sitcom "Friends," was born in 1963. It was also the year that Leonardo da Vinci's painting, the "Mona Lisa," was shown at U.S. art museums. Mary was again down to #2 and Susan was in the top three for the last time.
Durganand // Shutterstock
1965
- #1 girls' name: Lisa
- #2 girls' name: Mary
- #3 girls' name: Karen
Karen, which was the third most popular name this year, is the Danish form of Katherine, meaning "pure" in English and Greek. The name is also used in Arabic, Dutch, Norwegian, and Hebrew. It was overwhelmingly popular in the same year that Karen Carpenter became a beloved musician and eventually created the Carpenters band with her brother, Richard.
You may also like: What marriage was like the year you were born
Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
1966
- #1 girls' name: Lisa
- #2 girls' name: Kimberly
- #3 girls' name: Mary
This year saw the entrance of Kimberly, an old English name meaning "ruler" into the top three. It is also the name of a South African town famous for its diamond mines. Lisa was the most popular again. A famous Lisa born this year was Lisa Edelstein, known for her role in the medical dramas "House" and "The Good Doctor."
Pushish Images // Shutterstock
1967
- #1 girls' name: Lisa
- #2 girls' name: Kimberly
- #3 girls' name: Michelle
This was the first year that Mary was knocked out of the top three completely; it has not returned since. Michelle, the feminine French form for Michael, came in #3—it had already started climbing the list two years earlier when the Beatles released their bilingual track of that name. Actor Lisa Bonet was born this year.
Canva
1968
- #1 girls' name: Lisa
- #2 girls' name: Michelle
- #3 girls' name: Kimberly
The popularity of Lisa was reinvigorated this year, which could be attributed to Elvis and Priscilla Presley naming their daughter Lisa Marie. Musician Lisa Loeb, who started her career as the first artist to have a #1 single without a recording contract, was born this year.
Oleggg // Shutterstock
1969
- #1 girls' name: Lisa
- #2 girls' name: Michelle
- #3 girls' name: Jennifer
When Jennifer moved onto the list in third place, it was the beginning of a 16-year period in which the name would remain among the three most popular for baby girls. It originates from the name Guinevere, who was the wife of King Arthur, and means "white wave." One of the most famous Jennifers was born this year—Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on the sitcom "Friends."
Nina Buday // Shutterstock
1970-1971
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Lisa
- #3 girls' name: Kimberly
In 1971, Jennifer began its reign in first place where it remained for several years, likely in part due to the film "Summer of '42," starring Jennifer O'Neill, and "Love Story," the main character of which is named Jennifer. It was also the beginning of a trend of people giving their children names beginning with the letter 'J.'
You may also like: Best place to raise a family in every state
Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
1972-1973
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Michelle
- #3 girls' name: Lisa
Jennifer Garner, a famous actor known for starring in the popular TV show "Alias" and the award-winning film, "Dallas Buyers Club," was born in 1972, and Jennifer Thompson, one of the most lauded Olympic swimmers in history, was born in 1973. A famous Lisa who was born in 1972 is Lisa Leslie, a former WNBA star who won four Olympic gold medals.
Keeshi Ingram // Shutterstock
1974
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Amy
- #3 girls' name: Michelle
Amy was a new name on the list this year, originating from French, Latin, and Portuguese meaning "beloved." The name had been growing in popularity for decades since the release of the film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" in 1933. Actor Amy Adams was born this year.
Evgeny Atamanenko // Shutterstock
1975
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Amy
- #3 girls' name: Heather
This was the only year that Heather, an old English name meaning "flowering shrub," would be in the top three most popular names and is the only name in history that has gained such massive popularity only to become
unpopular in such a short space of time. The most famous Heather born that year, and probably for many years to come, was Heather O' Rourke, the actor in "Poltergeist."
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
1976
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Amy
- #3 girls' name: Melissa
It isn't hard to figure out why Melissa became so popular this year, as 1974 began the heyday of the TV Show "Little House on the Prairie," which starred not one, but two actors with that name—Melissa Gilbert and Melissa Sue Anderson. During this year, Melissa Joan Hart, best known as "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," was born.
Elena Efimova // Shutterstock
1977
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Melissa
- #3 girls' name: Amy
What is sometimes referred to as the "Jennifer Juggernaut" continued to reign in name popularity, but Melissa took the second spot from Amy. In Greek mythology, Melissa was the name of a mythical forest nymph, and was also a character in Shakespeare's play "Twelfth Night."
You may also like: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
Canva
1978
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Melissa
- #3 girls' name: Jessica
This year, Jessica took Amy's place at #3. The name originates from Jessica in the Old Testament of the Bible. Jennifer remained at #1 and Melissa came in at #2.
greenaperture // Shutterstock
1979
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Melissa
- #3 girls' name: Amanda
While Jennifer and Melissa held the top two spots, Amanda slipped to #3 and was a name that would come in and out of the top three over the next several years. From Latin, the name means "worthy of love," and was popular among playwrights and authors dating back to the 17th century. Another famous Jennifer was born this year—actor Jennifer Love Hewitt.
Pexels
1980
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Amanda
- #3 girls' name: Jessica
The early '80s saw the continuation of the "J" fad, where names beginning with J were popular for both girls and boys. Pop singer Jessica Simpson was born this year. Jennifer was so strong that by the beginning of this year,
859,112 babies were named Jessica in the U.S. during its peak era.
Canva
1981–1983
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Jessica
- #3 girls' name: Amanda
By this point, Jennifer's popularity led to one of the owners of
Nameberry.com to title her book on choosing names "Beyond Jennifer & Jason," and says that today, there are websites where people named Jennifer bond over wishing their name wasn't Jennifer. Jessica and Amanda were at #2 and #3. 1982 was also the birth year of actor Jessica Biel.
PxHere
1984
- #1 girls' name: Jennifer
- #2 girls' name: Jessica
- #3 girls' name: Ashley
This year brought Ashley to the top three, which, meaning "ash-tree," was originally an old English surname from the 1600s. It became a popular first name for boys in the 1940s when Ashley Wilkes was the name of the main character in "Gone with the Wind." But its popularity resurfaced, this time for girls, at the same time that character Ashley Abbott appeared on the household soap opera "The Young and the Restless."
You may also like: 100 best G-rated movies to watch as a family
Pixabay
1985
- #1 girls' name: Jessica
- #2 girls' name: Ashley
- #3 girls' name: Jennifer
This was the year that Jennifer was knocked out of the top spot as people started realizing it was overused. Jessica Lange had recently come onto the film scene. She quickly gained popularity, possibly due to her performance in "King Kong" and her two Oscar nominations the year before, putting Jessica at #1. A famous Jessica born this year was actor Jessica Lucas, known for her roles on TV shows "The Resident" and "Gotham."
Pixabay
1986–1988
- #1 girls' name: Jessica
- #2 girls' name: Ashley
- #3 girls' name: Amanda
Jennifer was out of the top three most popular names—never to be seen on the list again—and was taken over by Jessica. Amanda was back in #3, no doubt at least in part due to the recent introduction of the character Amanda Carrington on the soap opera "Dynasty."
Donnie Ray Jones // Flickr
1989–1990
- #1 girls' name: Jessica
- #2 girls' name: Ashley
- #3 girls' name: Brittany
While Jessica was on top for the third year running, newcomer Brittany, a name for the French region of Bretagne meaning literally "from Britain," came in at #3. This was the time when the TV drama "Thirtysomething" was popular, especially among young baby boomers; actor Brittany Craven starred in the show.
Pixabay
1991
- #1 girls' name: Ashley
- #2 girls' name: Jessica
- #3 girls' name: Brittany
The year that Ashley peaked could be attributed to Ashley Olsen, who, together with her twin sister, Mary-Kate, played Michelle on the beloved sitcom "Full House." Three-time U.S. figure-skating champion Ashley Wagner was also born in 1991.
PxHere
1992
- #1 girls' name: Ashley
- #2 girls' name: Jessica
- #3 girls' name: Amanda
Amanda took Brittany's place at #3. Jessica was second, and Ashley remained at #1; this could be partly thanks to the popularity of "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," where the cute little sister was named Ashley, played by Tatyana Ali.
You may also like: Best kids TV shows of all time
Pixabay
1993-1994
- #1 girls' name: Jessica
- #2 girls' name: Ashley
- #3 girls' name: Sarah
Jessica and Ashley remained the two most popular girls' names, above newcomer Sarah, which would only be in the top three this one time. Sarah, meaning "princess,'' is found in the Torah, the Quran, and the Bible as the name of the wife of Abraham. Sarah's fame in 1993 could be partly thanks to singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan jumping to global fame with her album "Fumbling Towards Ecstasy."
PxHere
1995-1996
- #1 girls' name: Jessica
- #2 girls' name: Ashley
- #3 girls' name: Emily
Emily, derived from the medieval name Aemilius, was a newcomer on the list in 1995 and 1996. Jessica and Ashley remained on top, with R&B singer Jessica Jarrell born in 1995.
Pexels
1997
- #1 girls' name: Emily
- #2 girls' name: Jessica
- #3 girls' name: Ashley
This year, Emily started its 10-year reign as the most popular girl's name. Actor Emily Watson had just been nominated for an Academy Award for her debut role in Lars von Trier's film "Breaking the Waves."
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
1998
- #1 girls' name: Emily
- #2 girls' name: Hannah
- #3 girls' name: Samantha
This year, both Jessica and Ashley made a sudden disappearance, to be taken over by Hannah at #2 and Samantha at #3. Samantha is the female form of Samuel from the Torah and the name had been rising in popularity since the film "Bewitched" in the 1960s. One year earlier, Clive Owen named his daughter Hannah.
Pixabay
1999
- #1 girls' name: Emily
- #2 girls' name: Hannah
- #3 girls' name: Alexis
Alexis, a Greek name derived from the name Alexander, snuck into third place. Alexis' growing popularity was sometimes attributed to the character Alexis Colby from soap opera "Dynasty" in the 1980s.
You may also like: Jobs with the highest divorce rates
Pixabay
2000-2001
- #1 girls' name: Emily
- #2 girls' name: Hannah
- #3 girls' name: Madison
This was the year that child prodigy Emily Bear, famous pianist and composer, was born. Although the name Madison first started becoming popular when it was taken from the surname of President James Madison and his wife Dolley in the early 1800s, it made the top three most popular girls' names list this year. It means "son of Matthew" in Old English.
Pexels
2002
- #1 girls' name: Emily
- #2 girls' name: Madison
- #3 girls' name: Hannah
Another possible reason that the name Madison became so popular was that Daryl Hannah's character adopted the name after seeing it on a street sign in the 1984 movie "Splash." Hannah, which dropped to #3, was the name of prophet Samuel's mother in the Bible, and means literally "God has graced me with a son," and has more generally come to mean "grace of God."
Canva
2003–2006
- #1 girls' name: Emily
- #2 girls' name: Emma
- #3 girls' name: Madison
Emma took over from Hannah in the top three, and was the name of Rachel and Ross' baby in the sitcom "Friends," which was pssibly a factor leading to the name's fast popularity. Actor Emma Watson was also gaining fame during this period—by 2006, she had starred in four "Harry Potter" films. Madison remained on the list and in 2006, actor Adam Sandler named his daughter Sadie Madison.
Canva
2007
- #1 girls' name: Emily
- #2 girls' name: Isabella
- #3 girls' name: Emma
In 2007, a new name entered the top three: Isabella, which, one year earlier, Matt Damon had named his daughter. Isabella means "pledged to God" and is the Italian version of Elizabeth.
PxHere
2008
- #1 girls' name: Emma
- #2 girls' name: Isabella
- #3 girls' name: Emily
The name Emma, meaning "universal" and deriving from old German, took the top spot for the last time in 2008.
You may also like: Things to consider when adopting a pet
Pixabay
2009
- #1 girls' name: Isabella
- #2 girls' name: Emma
- #3 girls' name: Olivia
In 2009, Isabella jumped to the top of the list, and Emma and Olivia took second and third place. Olivia is the Latin word for "olive tree" and is believed to have been introduced by Shakespeare as a character in his play "Twelfth Night." In 2007, Hilary Duff started playing a character named Olivia Burke in the show "Gossip Girl."
Max Pixel
2010
- #1 girls' name: Isabella
- #2 girls' name: Sophia
- #3 girls' name: Emma
The name Isabella was only becoming more popular with the release of the first "Twilight" movie, where the main character is Bella Swan, whose full first name is Isabella. She was a major contributor to the name jumping into first place. Newcomer Sophia took second place.
Canva
2011
- #1 girls' name: Sophia
- #2 girls' name: Isabella
- #3 girls' name: Emma
In 2011 and years prior, multiple celebrities had named their daughters Sophia, including Jude Law. Sophia is a Greek name meaning "wise," and its popularity began in the 1960s when actor Sophia Loren became a household name.
Pexels
2012
- #1 girls' name: Sophia
- #2 girls' name: Emma
- #3 girls' name: Isabella
The name Sophia remained on top, likely thanks, in part, to actor Sofía Vergara, who was nominated for Emmy awards for her performance on "Modern Family." Actor Emma Watson was also growing up, finishing her role as Hermione Granger in the final "Harry Potter" movie.
Canva
2013
- #1 girls' name: Sophia
- #2 girls' name: Emma
- #3 girls' name: Olivia
Sofia, voiced by Ariel Winters, was the main character in the animated TV series "Sofia the First," which aired from 2012 to 2018. Emma also remained popular; Emma Frost was a strong character in the film "X-men- Origins." Olivia was back on the list at #3, likely due to the 2012 premiere of the hit TV series, "Scandal," with powerful lead, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) serving as the deputy press secretary to the U.S. president. The extremely popular show stayed on the air for seven seasons.
You may also like: Oldest Disneyland rides from 1955 to today
Canva
2014-2015
- #1 girls' name: Emma
- #2 girls' name: Olivia
- #3 girls' name: Sophia
In 2015, the name Emma returned to the top of the list. That same year, actor Emma Stone won the hearts of the country as Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spiderman" movies. Emma remained a popular name, with a slew of strong, creative people such as Jane Austen's "Emma," political activist Emma Goldman, and veteran actor and director Emma Thompson.
Canva
2016-2018
- #1 girls' name: Emma
- #2 girls' name: Olivia
- #3 girls' name: Ava
Ava, the Greek and Latin form of the biblical character Eve, came into the top three in 2016. It was the name that many celebrities had been giving their baby girls, including Reese Witherspoon and Jason Priestley.
Canva
2019-2020
- #1 girls' name: Olivia
- #2 girls' name: Emma
- #3 girls' name: Ava
After years in the top three, Olivia finally placed as the #1 name for girls in 2019. It has been the most popular name for baby girls
in the U.K. for years, and perhaps the renewed American interest in the royal family helped the name Olivia take the crown. Emma moved down to the #2 spot and relative newcomer Ava remained popular at #3.
Canva
2021
- #1 girls' name: Olivia
- #2 girls' name: Emma
- #3 girls' name: Charlotte
Charlotte's rise in popularity can likely be linked to the 2015 birth of the U.K.'s Princess Charlotte, the second child of Kate Middleton and Prince William. The name has long been associated with the U.K.'s royal family—as far back as the late 18th century with England's Queen Charlotte (King George III's wife). E.B. White's novel, "Charlotte's Web" also popularized the name when the book was published in 1952; and the "Sex and the City" character Charlotte further cemented the moniker into American culture.
Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
Most popular baby names for boys the year you were born
Popular baby boy names through the years
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over.
Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people. Stacker rounded up the most popular baby boy names from 1915 to 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration. Check out the list and find out where your name falls—and what characteristics your parents may have been hoping you'd develop. We'll tell you everything from which name remained in the top three for 35 years to which moniker means "firm." You may also like: Popular board games released the year you were born
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
1915-1919
- #1 boys' name: John
- #2 boys' name: William
- #3 boys' name: James
John topped the list of most popular baby boy names from 1915 to 1919. Hebrew in origin, the name means "God is gracious." President John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was born in 1917 right at the beginning of John's popularity.
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
1920
- #1 boys' name: John
- #2 boys' name: William
- #3 boys' name: Robert
John remained at the top of the list in 1920, with William following close behind as the second most popular name. William is English in origin and means "strong-willed warrior." Newspaper magnate and publishing mogul William Randolph Hearst was at the height of his career in 1920. Parents with major business aspirations for their sons may have chosen this name hoping Hearst's success would rub off on their offspring.
FamVeld // Shutterstock
1921-1923
- #1 boys' name: John
- #2 boys' name: Robert
- #3 boys' name: William
From 1921 to 1923, John and William held as top contenders for male monikers while Robert increased in popularity and took over the second spot. Robert is also an English name and means "bright fame." Poet Robert Frost was wildly popular in the early 1920s, earning his first Pulitzer Prize in Poetry in 1924. Parents with artistic aspirations for their boys would have been particularly attracted to the name.
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
1924-1925
- #1 boys' name: Robert
- #2 boys' name: John
- #3 boys' name: William
For the fifth year in a row, Robert, John, and William topped the list for most popular baby boy names. Ever on trend, the Kennedys chose the year's most popular name for their third son, Robert "Bobby" Kennedy, former U.S. attorney general.
riggleton // Shutterstock
1926-1928
- #1 boys' name: Robert
- #2 boys' name: John
- #3 boys' name: James
The name James regained its popularity in 1926 for the first time in almost a decade. Another Hebrew name, James means "supplanter." The resurgence in popularity may be due to the publication and overwhelming popularity of James Joyce's "Ulysses" a couple of years prior in 1922.
You may also like: Best place to raise a family in every state
Krisda Ponchaipulltawee // Shutterstock
1929-1939
- #1 boys' name: Robert
- #2 boys' name: James
- #3 boys' name: John
Throughout the 1930s, Robert, James, and John held on to the top name spots for newborn boys. It seems that parents were eager to retain some sense of constancy with the country in the throes of the Great Depression.
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
1940
- #1 boys' name: James
- #2 boys' name: Robert
- #3 boys' name: John
1940 brought the end of the Great Depression, the beginning of World War II, and the return of James to the top of the popular names for baby boys list. Legendary Hollywood actor James Cagney was at the height of his career in 1940, leading many new mothers to name their sons after the on-screen dreamboat.
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
1941-1952
- #1 boys' name: James
- #2 boys' name: Robert
- #3 boys' name: John
For the next 11 years, James held on to the #1 spot, with Robert a close second, and James rounding out the list at third. Robert Plant, who would become the lead singer of the '70s rock group Led Zeppelin, was born during this time in 1948.
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
1953
- #1 boys' name: Robert
- #2 boys' name: James
- #3 boys' name: Michael
In 1953 a new name made its debut on the Social Security Administration's list of most popular baby boy names. Michael is a Hebrew name that means "who is like God."
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
1954
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: James
- #3 boys' name: Robert
A mere year later, Michael had rocketed to the top spot on the list. Famous Michaels born in this year include Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore and Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony.
You may also like: States with the most single-parent households
Tom Wang // Shutterstock
1955
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: David
- #3 boys' name: James
For the first time in 35 years, Robert did not make the cut as one of the top three most popular boys' names. It was instead replaced by the name David. Hebrew in origin, David means "beloved."
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
1956
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: James
- #3 boys' name: Robert
The following year, Robert was back, with David sliding down in popularity. James Dean released one of his final movies, "Rebel Without a Cause," in 1955, shortly before passing away in a car accident. The movie's wild popularity and the media attention surrounding Dean's death are likely reasons for the uptick in the name's popularity that year.
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
1957
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: James
- #3 boys' name: David
The '50s and '60s were the last decades during which the majority of households attended church services every Sunday. It would appear the influence of organized religion was definitely rubbing off in 1957: In the Christian tradition, Michael is an archangel, James was one of the 12 disciples, and David an Old Testament hero.
Lopolo // Shutterstock
1958-1959
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: David
- #3 boys' name: James
Some of entertainment's most recognizable faces were given these years' most popular names. The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was born in 1958, and David Pierce of "Frasier" was born in 1959.
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
1960
- #1 boys' name: David
- #2 boys' name: Michael
- #3 boys' name: James
The 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first Republican to hold office in almost 20 years. A popular president in his time, many conservative parents would undoubtedly have named their sons after him. If Dwight didn't strike their fancy as a perfect name, then David (the former president's middle name) may have fit the bill.
You may also like: 100 vintage baby names coming back into style
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
1961-1962
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: David
- #3 boys' name: John
John spent most of the '50s off the list of most popular baby boy names, but in the early 1960s it made its triumphant return. John F. Kennedy won the presidential election in 1960, which may have attracted parents with political aspirations for their sons to the less-trendy name.
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
1963-1965
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: John
- #3 boys' name: David
Beatlemania was in full swing in 1964. The band had just begun attracting attention in America, and the group's songs were getting hours of airplay on radio stations across the country. John Lennon was at the head of the group, and many parents were choosing to name their sons after the singer.
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
1966-1967
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: David
- #3 boys' name: James
The James Bond movie "You Only Live Twice" came out in 1967, bringing the name back into popularity for parents who hoped their sons would have thrilling lives. The name David was also having its day: "Friends" actor David Schwimmer was also born in 1966.
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
1968
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: David
- #3 boys' name: John
1968 was a wild year in American history. Between the Vietnam War, race riots, and the Apollo 7 mission, things were changing—and changing quickly. Parents were eager to choose tried-and-true names for their sons that had stood the test of time for the last 20 years.
anek.soowannaphoom // Shutterstock
1969
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: David
- #3 boys' name: James
Popular music label Motown had a huge influence on baby boy names in 1969. The Jackson 5 released back-to-back hits that year, with singles "I Want You Back" and "Who's Loving You," eventually selling 2 million copies. With Michael Jackson the dominant voice of the group, more and more parents found themselves choosing this moniker for their own newborns. The godfather of soul, James Brown, also released a whopping four albums in 1969, leading other parents to give their sons the famous crooner's name.
You may also like: States with the highest marriage rates—and how they've changed
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
1970-1971
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: James
- #3 boys' name: David
1970 and 1971 mark the last years of David topping the Social Security Administration's list of popular baby boy names. Will it return to popularity over the next decade, or has America said goodbye to this name for good?
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
1972
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: Christopher
- #3 boys' name: James
Christopher cracked the top three in 1972, marking the first time in 15 years that the list included a name other than Michael, David, James, or John. Christopher is a Greek name that means "Christ-bearer."
FamVeld // Shutterstock
1973
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: Christopher
- #3 boys' name: Jason
In 1973, another new name rounded out the Social Security Administration's top three. Like Christopher, Jason is a Greek name that means "healer."
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
1974-1978
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: Jason
- #3 boys' name: Christopher
The early '70s were big years for future country music stars with popular baby boy names. Jason Aldean was born in 1977, and Grammy Award-winning Christopher ("Chris") Stapleton was born in 1978.
Falcona // Shutterstock
1979-1980
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: Christopher
- #3 boys' name: Jason
One trend we see over and over again with popular baby names is the same top three stealing top spots for several years, with only minor shifts in their order. That's definitely true of 1979-1980, with Michael holding the #1 spot, and Jason and Christopher taking turns at second and third.
You may also like: Baby names that have faded into obscurity
Pixabay
1981-1994
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: Christopher
- #3 boys' name: Matthew
The early 1980s brought a new name into fashion. Matthew, an English moniker meaning "gift of God," crept up into the third spot in 1981.
Pixabay
1995
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: Matthew
- #3 boys' name: Christopher
In 1995, Michael Jordan announced his return to the NBA following a brief retirement and stint in the MLB. Jordan was a cultural icon whose athletic and financial successes surely had an impact on parents who made Michael the most popular name in the mid-90s.
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
1996
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: Matthew
- #3 boys' name: Jacob
Christopher was out by 1996 and Jacob was very much in the game. Another name with a Hebrew origin, Jacob means "supplanter."
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
1997-1998
- #1 boys' name: Michael
- #2 boys' name: Jacob
- #3 boys' name: Matthew
The late '90s and early '00s saw a lot more parents naming their children after celebrities and characters than in previous decades. For example, season five of "Friends" in 1998 was the second most popular show on television. Two of its main stars, Matthew LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, may have drawn more parents to the name.
Yulia Prizova // Shutterstock
1999-2001
- #1 boys' name: Jacob
- #2 boys' name: Michael
- #3 boys' name: Matthew
The turn of the century brought a minor panic—remember Y2K? But while many things did change, the most popular names for newborn boys remained the same. Jacob became the most popular, with Michael dropping to #2 and Matthew holding on to #3.
You may also like: The world's favorite TV families
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
2002-2006
- #1 boys' name: Jacob
- #2 boys' name: Michael
- #3 boys' name: Joshua
In 2002, Joshua made its debut appearance on the Social Security Administration's list. The name has Hebrew origins and means "God is Salvation."
LightRecords // Shutterstock
2007-2008
- #1 boys' name: Jacob
- #2 boys' name: Michael
- #3 boys' name: Ethan
Five years later, in 2007, Joshua slid in popularity to make room for Ethan. Meaning "firm" or "strong," Ethan is also a Hebrew name.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
2009-2010
- #1 boys' name: Jacob
- #2 boys' name: Ethan
- #3 boys' name: Michael
2009 and 2010 were the last years that Michael was one of the most popular names for newborn boys. It definitely marked a turning point in U.S. culture, as Michael had been in the top three since 1953, a whopping 57 years.
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
2011
- #1 boys' name: Jacob
- #2 boys' name: Mason
- #3 boys' name: William
There were two new names joining Jacob on the list in 2011. Mason is French and means "stone worker" or "bricklayer." And America sees the return of the English name William, which saw much popularity throughout the '20s.
Public Domain Pictures
2012
- #1 boys' name: Jacob
- #2 boys' name: Mason
- #3 boys' name: Ethan
Jacob steadily gained popularity, eventually rising to the top of the most popular baby boy names list. As of 2017 it was no longer in the top three, but the fact that everyone seems to know at least one Jacob is a testament to the name's ability to stand the test of time.
PxHere
2013
- #1 boys' name: Noah
- #2 boys' name: Jacob
- #3 boys' name: Liam
For the first time in a long time, Jacob wasn't the most popular name for baby boys. Instead, the Hebrew name Noah (meaning "rest" or "peace") took the #1 spot.
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
2014-2015
- #1 boys' name: Noah
- #2 boys' name: Liam
- #3 boys' name: Mason
Noah remained the most popular name for boys throughout 2014 and 2015. Liam became the second most-used name. Stemming from Ireland, Liam means "strong-willed warrior."
Thomas // Flickr
2016
- #1 boys' name: Noah
- #2 boys' name: Liam
- #3 boys' name: William
Liam is actually just a shortened version of the name William. Both names have the same meaning, which makes sense given their origin from the same geographical region of the world. 2016 was the first year that both the longer and shorter version of the name made the top three.
PxHere
2017-2018
- #1 boys' name: Liam
- #2 boys' name: Noah
- #3 boys' name: William
2017 and 2018 saw the same three names that were the most popular in 2016, but Liam took the #1 spot from Noah.
Amorn Suriyan // Shutterstock
2019-2021
- #1 boys' name: Liam
- #2 boys' name: Noah
- #3 boys' name: Oliver
Oliver, a name rising in popularity over the last decade, cracked the top three in 2019. The name has been the #1 boys name in the U.K. for years, signaling the country's influence over American naming—and that parents across the pond are just starting to catch up.
You may also like: Oldest Disneyland rides from 1955 to today
Natalia Deriabina // Shutterstock
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!