Parents whose son died hope new Congress OKs gun safety bill

Ethan Song, 15, accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun owned by his friend’s father in their hometown of Guilford, Connecticut, on Jan. 31, 2018. The friend’s father had kept the .357 magnum and two other guns secured with gun locks in a plastic container in his bedroom closet, but keys to the locks and ammunition also were in the container, police said.

Connecticut prosecutors said they could not charge Ethan’s friend’s father under the state safe gun storage law that was in place at the time.

Bills now before the House and Senate would require gun owners to store their firearms in a “secure gun storage or safety device,” such as a safe, if a minor would be able access the guns without permission or if someone in the home is not allowed to legally possess guns.

Violators could face $500 fines. If someone is injured or dies from an unsecured gun, the penalty would increase to a criminal charge carrying up to five years in prison.