Parnell announces candidacy for Pennsylvania Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sean Parnell, a decorated Army veteran whose regular guest on Fox News programs helped make him a favorite of former President Donald Trump, announced his candidacy Tuesday for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Parnell, who unsuccessfully challenged Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb in western Pennsylvania last year, has spent weeks saying he was considering a run. On Tuesday, he updated his social media accounts with a campaign logo for Senate ahead of an announcement in late Tuesday afternoon in suburban Pittsburgh.

Parnell is an Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan and went on to write a memoir on the war in Afghanistan and author two action novels.

Parnell became a staunch ally of Trump during his candidacy last year. He adopted Trump’s law-and-order rhetoric, got regular campaign stump shoutouts from Trump and picked a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.

Trump has not made an endorsement in the race, and Parnell will not face an open field, as it stands now.

Rather, he could face a stiff primary contest against a candidate with personal wealth and connections to longtime GOP donors. But in a party where loyalty to Trump is of prime importance, Parnell may be uniquely positioned.