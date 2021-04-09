Passage of Kansas bill on trans athletes won't be veto-proof

“It's about scoring points in the culture wars,” said Democratic state Rep. Boog Highberger, of Lawrence, home to the University of Kansas. “Instead of finding new ways to persecute people for being the way that God made them, why don't we work on understanding — increasing our understanding and compassion instead.”

Supporters argued that they’re trying to preserving decades of hard-won opportunities for “biological” girls and women to compete in K-12 sports and win college athletic scholarships. They suggested that failing to enact such a ban represented discrimination against girls and women.

“I don’t mistreat any student. They have a right to live their life however they want,” said Republican state Sen. Renee Erickson, of Wichita, a former K-12 school principal and ex-college basketball point guard who is the measure's primary sponsor. “But we also have to be fair to all of the students in that school setting. That’s what this bill does.”

With Idaho's law on hold because of a federal lawsuit, the American Civil Liberties Union has promised to file a lawsuit if Kansas enacts a law.