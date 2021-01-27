Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic

Police begin to enter a building as they respond to hostage situation at doctor's office in Austin, Texas, where, police said, two people were found dead after police entered the building Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. After several hours of trying to reach the people inside the building, the Austin Police Department had a robot unit go in and identified a victim, officials said.
Police begin to enter a building as they respond to hostage situation at doctor's office in Austin, Texas, where, police said, two people were found dead after police entered the building Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. After several hours of trying to reach the people inside the building, the Austin Police Department had a robot unit go in and identified a victim, officials said.
A street is closed off as police respond to hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Austin police said two people were found dead after authorities made entry into the building.
A man and a woman embrace as Austin police officers and members of SWAT work the scene of a suspected hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. After several hours of trying to reach the people inside the building, the Austin Police Department had a robot unit go in and identified a victim, officials said. The SWAT team then decided to enter the building and found two people dead, officials said.
Residents watch as Austin police officers work the scene of a hostage situation at a doctor's office Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Police said two people were found dead after authorities made entry into the building.
Police enter a building as they respond to hostage situation at doctor's office in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Austin police said two people were found dead after authorities made entry into the building.
Laura Atkins, left, consoles her sister, Lisa Parker, outside the Children's Medical Group, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021. A reported hostage situation at the Texas doctor’s office ended with two people dead, authorities said. Parker's 4-year-old son was a patient of the doctor who was murdered.
Lisa Parker writes a message for Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson outside the Children's Medical Group, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021. A reported hostage situation at the Texas doctor’s office ended with two people dead, authorities said. Parker's 4-year-old son was a patient of Lindley who was murdered at the office.
A door at the Children's Medical Group is sealed shut, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021. A reported hostage situation at the Texas doctor’s office ended with two people dead, authorities said.
Austin Police Lt. Jeff Greenwalt speaks at a news conference at the APD Robert Martinez Sr. Central East Substation on Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021, in Austin, Texas., about a murder-suicide at Children's Medical Group. A reported hostage situation at the Texas doctor’s office ended with two people dead, authorities said.
Angelica Connelly and her four-year-old daughter, June, leave flowers outside the Children's Medical Group, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021. A reported hostage situation at the Texas doctor’s office ended with two people dead, authorities said.
Flowers form a memorial outside the Children's Medical Group, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021. A reported hostage situation at the Texas doctor’s office ended with two people dead, authorities said.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A physician with a terminal cancer diagnosis killed a pediatrician and then himself after taking hostages at a doctor's office in Austin, police said Wednesday.
A SWAT team found the bodies of Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson and Dr. Bharat Narumanchi late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the office, police said.
Narumanchi did not work at the clinic where he held five adult employees hostages for hours, Austin police Lt. Jeff Greenwalt said. Four were either let go or escaped, and no children were there at the time, he said.
Hostages who escaped the office told officers on the scene that Narumanchi had entered Tuesday carrying a pistol, a shotgun and two duffel bags, police said. Authorities have not yet said how Dodson and Narumanchi died.
Narumanchi had applied for a volunteer position at the clinic a week ago and was declined, but otherwise had no known connection to Dodson or the clinic, Greenwalt said.
Narumanchi had recently been given “weeks to live” after his cancer diagnosis and investigators believe that likely played a role in his actions, Greenwalt said. He asked anyone with information to contact police, and said Narumanchi's family was cooperating fully with investigators.
“The case as far as who did this is closed. We know who did it," Greenwalt said. "And we know that there’s no longer a threat to the public. But we really, really want to answer the question of why.”