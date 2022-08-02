U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan. She is the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence.

The Biden administration is holding out the CIA operation that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri as a monumental strike against the global terror network responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001. But the moment is also putting into stark relief mounting evidence that after America's withdrawal, Afghanistan has once again become an active staging ground for Islamic terror groups looking to attack the West.

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it would criminalize doctors who provide medically-necessary treatment that is protected under federal law. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit on Tuesday.

Will American democracy survive beyond 2024? | Utterly Moderate Podcast 🎧 Is the nation in the middle of a constitutional crisis? It's the topic of the latest Utterly Moderate Podcast.

Water and cleaning supplies have arrived in Kentucky following floods.

Authorities say two more bodies have been found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year.

Primary elections are being held on Tuesday in multiple states.

American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. The Labor Department said Tuesday job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May.

Replanting trees in the aftermath of natural disasters | Across the Sky podcast Trees destroyed in a natural disaster need to be replaced. Learn about the work of Retreet on the Across the Sky podcast.

Jill Biden says she didn't doubt that she could keep teaching as first lady and overcame skepticism that she could handle both jobs by instructing her staff to “figure it out.”

In an interview in the September issue of Real Simple magazine, she also describes using Post-it notes to manage her family and offers marriage advice to newlyweds.

Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics.