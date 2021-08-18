 Skip to main content
Pelosi defies moderate Dems, plans budget vote; Texas governor has COVID; R. Kelly sex-abuse trial to open
Pelosi defies moderate Dems, plans budget vote; Texas governor has COVID; R. Kelly sex-abuse trial to open

Flash flooding from Fred threatens areas from the Mid-Atlantic into New England. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Congress Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. 

House Dems plan budget vote next week, defying moderates

WASHINGTON — Top Democrats plan House votes next week on a budget resolution that could clear a path for future passage of a $3.5 trillion, 10-year social and environment package, suggesting a showdown ahead with rebellious party moderates.

Nine centrists have threatened to vote against their own party's budget blueprint, enough to defeat it in the closely divided House. They want the chamber to first approve a separate $1 trillion bill financing highway, water supply and other infrastructure projects, their top priority.

House leaders made clear Tuesday that's not their plan.

***

Migrant Children Texas

In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference about migrant children detentions, in Dallas. 

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in 'good health'

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said the Republican is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

Abbott, who was vaccinated in December and has refused calls to reinstate mask mandates as the highly contagious delta variant surges in Texas, was isolating in the governor's mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement. He is at least the 11th governor to test positive for the virus since the pandemic began, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

***

R Kelly

This photo from Wednesday June 26, 2019, shows R&B singer R. Kelly arriving at the Leighton Criminal Court in Chicago for arraignment on sex-related charges. 

R. Kelly due back in court for opening of sex-abuse trial

NEW YORK — R&B star R. Kelly will be back in a criminal court on Wednesday, this time for opening statements in his long-anticipated federal trial arising from years of allegations that he sexually abused women and girls while pursuing fame and fortune.

More than a decade has passed since Kelly was acquitted in a 2008 child pornography case in Chicago. It was a reprieve that allowed his music career to continue until the #MeToo era caught up with him, emboldening alleged victims to come forward.

The women's stories got wide exposure with the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly." The series explored how an entourage of supporters protected Kelly and silenced his victims for decades, foreshadowing a federal racketeering conspiracy case that landed in Kelly in jail in 2019.

***

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats plan House votes next week on a budget resolution that could clear a path for future passage of a $3.5 trillion, 10-year social and environment package, suggesting a showdown ahead with rebellious party moderates.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said the Republican is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly will be back in a criminal court on Wednesday, this time for opening statements in his long-anticipated federal trial arising from years of allegations that he sexually abused women and girls while pursuing fame and fortune.

Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US
National
AP

Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US

  • By BRYAN ANDERSON Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a depression and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia and North Carolina on Tuesday as it dumped heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains along a path that could cause flash floods as far north as upstate New York.

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift
National Politics
AP

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

  • By ROBERT BURNS, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

Death toll from Haiti's weekend earthquake rises to 1,941
World
AP

Death toll from Haiti's weekend earthquake rises to 1,941

  • By MARK STEVENSON and EVENS SANON Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitian officials raised the death toll from a deadly weekend earthquake by more than 500 on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to search and rescue efforts, a delay that fed growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.

'Heartbroken' Florida town has ties to Haiti's quake zone
National
AP

'Heartbroken' Florida town has ties to Haiti's quake zone

  • By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Not long after a powerful earthquake struck his Haitian hometown, Osambert Jean started receiving calls from dozens of friends who also emigrated from southwestern Haiti to settle in this South Florida suburb nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the Everglades.

Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
National
AP

Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

  • By TERENCE CHEA, ETHAN SWOPE and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities continued marching through the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday while a utility purposely blacked out as many as 51,000 customers to prevent new blazes.

TSA extends into January mask rule for airline passengers
National
AP

TSA extends into January mask rule for airline passengers

  • By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks, a rule intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes
National
AP

DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes

  • By BRENDAN FARRINGTON The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor's company has invested millions of dollars.

Georgia board to review Fulton elections, takeover possible
National
AP

Georgia board to review Fulton elections, takeover possible

  • By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Republican-controlled State Election Board plans to take a step Wednesday toward a possible eventual takeover of elections in the state's most populous county that critics argue could open elections up to political interference.

Mustang roundups fuel deepening debate as drought grips West
National Politics
AP

Mustang roundups fuel deepening debate as drought grips West

  • By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and JAMES ANDERSON Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TOOELE, Utah (AP) — The sound of the helicopter propeller thundered across the horizon as it dipped down toward mustangs dotting the golden brown plain. The horses burst into a gallop at the machine's approach, their high-pitched whinnies rising into the dry air.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Wild Horses Roundups

Wild horses clash on July 16, 2021, near U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. Horses from this herd were later rounded up as federal land managers increased the number of horses removed from the range during a historic drought. They say it's necessary to protect the parched land and the animals themselves, but wild-horse advocates accuse them of using the conditions as an excuse to move out more of the iconic animals to preserve cattle grazing. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 18

Today in history: Aug. 18

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state …

Today in sports history: Aug. 18

Today in sports history: Aug. 18

In 2016, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt completes an unprecedented third consecutive sweep of the 100- and 200-meter sprints, elevating his status as th…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

