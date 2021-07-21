 Skip to main content
Pelosi moves to block Trump allies from Jan. 6 committee
breaking

Pelosi moves to block Trump allies from Jan. 6 committee

House Child Tax Credit

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during Biden Child Tax Credit news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. 

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing the "integrity" of the probe.

Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that she would not accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, whom McCarthy picked to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Both are close allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day.

Keep scrolling to see Pelosi's eight picks to serve on the committee

In the hours after the insurrection, both Banks and Jordan voted to overturn Joe Biden's presidential victory. Pelosi said she had spoken with McCarthy and told him that she would reject the two names.

"With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," Pelosi said.

Pelosi has the authority to approve or reject members, per committee rules, though she acknowledged her moved was "unprecedented." She said in the statement that she had accepted McCarthy's three other picks — Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls.

Like Jordan and Banks, Nehls voted to overturn Biden's victory. Armstrong and Davis voted to certify the election.

Banks recently traveled with Trump to the U.S.-Mexico border and to visit him at his New Jersey golf course. Jordan was one of Trump's most vocal defenders in his two impeachments.

