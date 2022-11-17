Pelosi stepping aside; Whitmer sticking to state politics; last of 'Hogan’s Heroes' stars dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her San Francisco district.
- In an Associated Press interview, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will remain focused on her post and not on growing national speculation she could mount a future presidential run.
- Robert Clary, who played a prisoner of war in the TV sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. Clary sported a beret in his role as the feisty Corporal Louis LeBeau in “Hogan’s Heroes,” which aired from 1965 to 1971. He was 96.
People are also reading…
What does the latest court ruling mean for student loan forgiveness? Find out on the latest PennyWise podcast.
🎧 For some families, this year's political debate might be what's on the Thanksgiving menu.
Watch Now: Octopuses caught throwing things at each other, and more of today's top videos
Watch these octopuses throw silt and shells at one another, a strange solar phenomenon that looks like a snake was seen slithering across the Sun, and more of today's top videos.
Octopuses have been captured on camera throwing silt and shells at one another, according to new research.
So what the heck is this “solar serpent”?
Her owner says it was all about consistency. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt Pr…
Some fans, particularly in Europe, have pledged to boycott this year's World Cup, which starts on Sunday, as Qatar's treatment of migrant work…
The U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galupp…
For many fans of Taylor Swift there is now some bad blood between them and Ticketmaster after those hoping to score tickets to Swift’s upcomin…