Pelosi suspect told police he wanted to "break her kneecaps", suspect arrested in Delphi murders, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Oct. 31:

Nancy Pelosi

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.

In a chilling federal complaint, officials say that David DePape, 42, carrying zip ties, a rope and tape in a backpack, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to “Nancy.”

“This house and the speaker herself were specifically targets,” said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at a Monday evening press conference announcing state charges against DePape, including attempted murder.

Read more about it here:

Delphi murders

Authorities on Monday announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls -- a drugstore worker who has been living in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after they went on a hike nearly six years ago.

Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people.

The investigation is “far from complete,” State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference on Monday. He encouraged the community to come forward with more information, and said if any other people “had any involvement in these murders in any way, that person or persons will be held accountable."

Get more info here:

Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, which spans Nov. 1 and 2, is a tradition that's been celebrated for thousands of years, tracing back to indigenous tribes in Mexico.

As the Latino population grows in Dallas and elsewhere, it's become more mainstream and is lumped in with Halloween festivities. But unlike Halloween with its costumes and candy, the belief behind Dia de los Muertos is that deceased loved ones are given an opportunity to be back with their families.

Major retailers have included Dia de los Muertos decor alongside their Halloween jack o'lanterns, and YouTube videos on how to do sugar skull makeup are uploaded by the dozens.

Find out more about it here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Falcons

Seoul Halloween stampede