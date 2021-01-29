Pelosi wants security money to face 'enemy' within House; GameStop drama continues; remembering Cicely Tyson

Today is Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Speaker Nancy Pelosi says more money is needed to protect lawmakers from threats of violence within House; Robinhood to lift limits on GameStop stock; and we remember pioneering actor Cicely Tyson.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Pelosi wants security money to face 'enemy' within House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers face threats of violence from an “enemy” within Congress, and more money is needed to protect them, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, a startling acknowledgment of escalating internal tensions over safety since this month's Capitol attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.