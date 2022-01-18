 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Pennsylvania coach cancels workouts, tells team to shovel snow for neighbors instead

  • 0

After snowstorm, high school football team shovels snow for neighbors in lieu of workout.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While a number of activities were canceled due to winter weather throughout the Pittsburgh region, one local high school football coach found the snowfall as an opportunity to allow his players to give back.

More than 6 inches of snow blanketed Western Pennsylvania overnight from Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Before the snow started to fall, Bethel Park head football coach Brian DeLallo relayed a message to his players through social media.

On Twitter, DeLallo said that Monday’s weightlifting workout was canceled due to the expected severe weather.

He said to “Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway.”

Lastly, DeLallo told his players not to accept any money, allowing the driveway shoveling to serve as Monday’s workout.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how badly space affects the blood of astronauts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News