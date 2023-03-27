By J.D. Prose, pennlive.com (TNS)
A western Pennsylvania man found dead in a home filled with poisonous snakes last week had been bitten, but that’s not what killed him, according to police.
Aliquippa police told the
that the 23-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, had bite marks on his wrist but they were from “an old snake bite” unrelated to his death. Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Police said the Beaver County coroner could release the man’s cause of death in two or three weeks, as toxicology results are also pending. The Trib reported that the man was found in a bathroom on Tuesday.
The
reported that the people in the home had recently moved to the area to sell reptiles. Beaver County Times
A 3-year-old girl was found in a highchair near poisonous snakes, The Times reported, which prompted a visit from Beaver County Child and Family Services. Police told the Trib that no violations were found.
Aliquippa code enforcement officer Jim Bologna told the Trib that about 60 venomous snakes, including a cobra and two black mambas, were among over 200 snakes held in latched cages. The poisonous snakes were taken to a local exotic pet store by the Beaver County Humane Society.
Besides the snakes, there was also a poisonous lizard and a dwarf caiman crocodile, the outlets reported. Venomous snakes are prohibited in Aliquippa and Bologna told the Trib that the owners could face fines up to $1,000 for each snake.
The Times reported that the residents are allowed to remain in the home with the non-poisonous snakes and lizards.
