Penny dreadful: Georgia man receives final paycheck in coins

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man said his former employer owed him a pretty penny, $915 to be exact, after leaving his job in November.
But Andreas Flaten said he was shocked to see his final payment: 90,000 oil or grease covered pennies, at the end of his driveway earlier this month, news outlets reported. Atop the pile was an envelope with Flaten's final paystub and an explicit parting message.
“This is a childish thing to do,” Flaten said.
Flaten said he left his job at Peachtree City's A OK Walker Autoworks in November. He said he was owed the final check and had difficulty getting it, even turning to the Georgia Department of Labor to receive help.
In mid-March, Flaten said as he left his house with his girlfriend he noticed the pile at the end of his driveway. He said the pennies were covered with some sort of oily substance.
Now his nightly routine consists of cleaning the pennies so he can cash them in. He said it took him about an hour and a half to clean off several hundred.
“I think that’s going to be a lot of work for money I’ve already worked for,” he said. "It’s definitely not fair at all.”
The owner of the shop, Miles Walker, spoke with WGCL-TV briefly, stating he didn't know if he did or didn't drop the pennies off at Flaten's house.
"I don’t really remember,” Walker told the TV station. “It doesn’t matter he got paid, that’s all that matters."
Walker went on to call Flaten a “weenie.”
Flaten's girlfriend, Olivia Oxley, said she hopes her boyfriend's story sheds light on how people “are treated so poorly by their employers.”
She said the pair have stopped being angry and are looking at the petty act in a positive light.
“With that many pennies, we’re bound to find a few treasures. I’ve already found one from 1937,” Oxley said. "After the first shovel full, all we could do was laugh because this poor miserable man took so much time to be vindictive and cruel. We absolutely refused to let him ruin a single moment of ours.”
Last week's weird news
Florida couple offers free beer as way to meet the neighbors
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple came up with a great way to meet their new neighbors after moving into their home during the coronavirus pandemic. They offered free beer.
Amanda and Thomas Evans decided to move from Fort Myers to nearby Cape Coral just before the pandemic started last year.
“It was a different experience I think than most first time homebuyers,” Amanda Evans told ABC7 television station.
They were not sure when they would get to meet their new neighbors.
“Luckily, we have a rescue dog that we walk around the block every day, so we met some people in passing," she said. “Typically, you would bring people cookies or pie or invite them over for dinner, but we weren’t sure about how people were feeling,” Amanda added.
Instead, they created a flyer:
“Hi, we’re new to the neighborhood and would like to meet our lovely neighbors. We will be in our driveway with drinks, ready to meet any neighbors who would like to stop by. We can’t wait to meet you."
Her husband wasn't sure anyone would show up. But once the “Free Beer” sign was placed outside, the neighbors started venturing over.
“It’s always funny to see a sign on the table that says free beer, just to get people to stop and turn their head and drive by and say what did that sign just say. We had a few people do a double take, free beer is a pretty easy way to get people to show up,” said Thomas Evans.
They say it's a great ice-breaker for anyone who is new to a neighborhood.
Taiwan urges citizens not to change their name to 'salmon' to get free sushi
Sushi is a favorite meal for many people around the world, but some residents in Taiwan are going to extraordinary lengths to get their hands on it for free -- by officially renaming themselves "salmon" to take advantage of a restaurant promotion.
Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior stepped in on Wednesday and urged people to think carefully before changing their names after a surge in applications.
According to the country's Name Act, people are entitled to do so just three times, meaning in theory someone could end up stuck with the name.
Almost 100 people have registered to change their name as part of a promotion by the restaurant chain Sushiro, which runs until the end of Thursday, according Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA).
On Monday, the chain announced it would give away free sushi to anyone whose name included the characters 鮭 and 魚 -- which CNA said together mean "salmon" in Chinese, a key ingredient of the delicacy.
That person, plus up to five guests, could get a meal for free -- so long as they prove the name change using official ID.
In a Facebook post, Sushiro said it would also offer lesser discounts to anyone who added just one of those Chinese characters to their name as part of the promotion, CNA said.
The promotion prompted a rush of name changes at household registration offices across Taiwan, according to CNA.
One man who changed his name on Wednesday reportedly told officials he planned to change it back once he had taken advantage of the promotion.
Another registration office, according to CNA, said it had managed to dissuade another man from changing it altogether, while a third said a separate man pressed ahead with an official name change to "salmon," despite having already changed his name once before.
Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An assistant principal at an elementary school is accused of accessing the school district's internal system to cast fraudulent votes for her daughter who was elected homecoming queen at her high school, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.
On Monday, agents arrested Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter on multiple charges stemming from the October homecoming vote at Tate High School in Pensacola.
The investigation began in November when the Escambia County School District reported unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts, according to a news release from the agency.
Investigators found that in October, hundreds of votes for the school's homecoming court were flagged as fraudulent, the news release said. There were 117 votes from the same IP address within a short period of time, the investigation found.
That's when investigators found evidence of unauthorized access to the system linked to Carroll's cellphone and computers at her home. The were 246 votes cast for homecoming court from those devices. Carroll is an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School in Pensacola.
Multiple Tate students told investigators the daughter described using her mother's system access, or of watching her mother access records, for years, the report said. Investigators learned that since August 2019, Carroll's account accessed 372 high school records and 339 of those were Tate students.
Investigators said Carroll had district level access of the school board’s program.
System users are required to change their password every 45 days, and Carroll’s annual training for the “Staff Responsible Use of Guidelines for Technology” was up to date, the agency said.
Carroll was booked into the Escambia County Jail and bond was set at $8,500, the agency said. It was not immediately known whether Carroll and her daughter are represented by a lawyer.
Her daughter was taken into custody and transferred to the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The case has been turned over to the state attorney's office in Escambia County.
Escambia County School District Superintendent Tim Smith told the News Journal that Carroll has been suspended from her job. He declined further comment.
Her daughter has been expelled from Tate High School, agents said.
Each are charged with offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices; unlawful use of a two-way communications device; criminal use of personally identifiable information and conspiracy to commit those offenses.
Baby bottle craze sweeps Gulf Arab states, sparks backlash
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cafes across several Gulf Arab states started selling coffee and other cold drinks in baby bottles this month, kicking off a new trend that has elicited excitement, confusion — and backlash.
The fad began at Einstein Cafe, a slick dessert chain with branches across the region, from Dubai to Kuwait to Bahrain. Instead of ordinary paper cups, the cafe, inspired by pictures of trendy-looking bottles shared on social media, decided to serve its thick milky drinks in plastic baby bottles.
Although the franchise was no newcomer to baby-themed products — a milkshake with cerelac, the rice cereal for infants, is a long-standing bestseller — the unprecedented fervor over the feeding bottles came as a bit of a shock. All the stress and anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic appears to have spurred some to find an outlet in the strange new craze.
“Everyone wanted to buy it, people called all day, telling us they’re coming with their friends, they’re coming with their father and mother,” Younes Molla, CEO of the Einstein franchise in the United Arab Emirates, told The Associated Press this week. “After so many months with the pandemic, with all the difficulties, people took photos, they had fun, they remembered their childhood.”
Lines clogged Einstein stores across the Gulf. People of all ages streamed onto sidewalks, waiting for their chance to suck coffee and juice from a plastic bottle. Some patrons even brought their own baby bottles to other cafes, pleading with bewildered baristas to fill them up.
Pictures of baby bottles filled with colorful kaleidoscopes of drinks drew thousands of likes on Instagram and ricocheted across the popular social media app TikTok. A cure for the world’s uncertainty? A response to some primal instinct? Either way, a trend was born.
Soon, however, online haters took note — the baby bottle drinkers and providers faced a barrage of nasty comments.
“People were so angry, they said horrible things, that we were an ‘aeb,’ to Islam and the Muslim culture,” said Molla, using the Arabic term for shame or dishonor.
Last week, the anger reached the highest levels of government. Dubai authorities cracked down. Inspection teams burst into cafes where the trend had taken off and handed out fines.
“Such indiscriminate use of baby bottles is not only against local culture and traditions,” read the government statement, “but the mishandling of the bottle during the filling could also contribute to the spread of COVID-19,” an apparent reference to those bringing their used bottles to other cafes.
Authorities, the statement added, had been “alerted to the negative practice and its risks by social media users.”
Backlash also came from Kuwait, where the government temporarily shut down Einstein Cafe, and from Bahrain, where the Ministry of Commerce sent police armed with live cameras into cafes and warned all dining establishments that serving drinks in feeding bottles “violates Bahraini customs and traditions.”
Oman urged citizens to report baby bottle sightings to the Consumer Protection Authority hotline. Saudi Twitter users and media personalities condemned the trend in the harshest terms, with popular news website Mujaz al-Akhbar lamenting that the kingdom's “daughters have suffered from a loss of modesty and religion.”
It’s not the first time that the guardians of local customs in Gulf Arab countries have focused their ire on social media phenomena. Vague laws across the region lend authorities broad power to stamp out public immorality and indecency. Emirati officers last spring, for instance, arrested a young expat for posting a video on TikTok in which he sneezed into a banknote, accusing him of “harming” the UAE’s reputation and its institutions.
'Stunning' Scottish island up for auction with bids starting at $112,000
With people spending more time than ever indoors due to lockdown restrictions, many have been reappraising their life choices and looking to move to more spacious accommodation.
And city dwellers wanting to flee to the countryside might be in luck.
An auction house is selling an entire rugged Scottish island at an opening bid of £80,000 ($111,700), an amount that wouldn't even buy a tiny apartment in London.
Deer Island, in the Scottish Highlands, boasts 11 acres of land and is "nestled" in a "stunning and tranquil" loch on Scotland's "dramatic" west coast, auctioneers Future Property said in the sale listing.
The uninhabited island, on Loch Moidart, is a space that can be "enjoyed with zero chance of intrusion" owing to its remote location, said Future Property.
It is being sold after being owned by the same family for 500 years, property manager Stephen McCluskey told CNN on Thursday.
The future owner will be a distant neighbor of the family of British businessman Richard Branson, whose sister Vanessa Branson owns Eilean Shona -- the closest island to Deer Island, McCluskey said.
"They use that as a business -- Eilean Shona is bigger, significantly bigger, but they've got chalets and a retreat there where a number of celebrities go and stay," McCluskey added.
Closer neighbors will include red squirrels, seals, and the occasional dolphin.
Also nearby is the striking Castle Tioram, built in the 13th century and now in ruins.
"It's rock and trees really at the moment -- there's nothing on it -- and never been anything [built] on it, or any application to have anything on it," McCluskey said of Deer Island.
"There's nothing at all. It's been completely uninhabited for 500 years."
The online auction will take place on March 26, but McCluskey has already had interest registered, including from someone who wants somewhere to park their yacht and from another person who wants to use it as a base for kayaking, he said.
The buyer will need to seek relevant planning permissions to build anything on the island, McCluskey added.
He expects the land to sell for between £150,000 and £200,000 ($209,000 - $279,00).
"With something like this you get all different types of buyers -- you get overseas investors, wealthy landowners, and you get the romantics who fall in love with the idea of owning a Scottish island," he said.
Brokers and travel industry experts told CNN last year that, since the beginning of the pandemic, they had seen an increase in prospective buyers and renters looking to escape to an exclusive island.
Islands put up for sale in the past year have included Little Ragged Island in the Bahamas, which boasts 730 acres of rolling forested hills and pristine white beaches, listed at a minimum price of $19.5 million.
In July, an unnamed European buyer snapped up a 157-acre island southwest of the Irish mainland for $6 million. Horse Island, with views of the Atlantic Ocean, was sold after negotiations took place mostly over WhatsApp.
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman is being held without bond following her arrest at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday after she left the residential facility where she was being electronically monitored.
The Cook County Sheriff's Office told CNN in a statement that it was notified that she had left the facility around noon Tuesday, and that electronic monitoring staff immediately began trying to find her location.
"Staff attempted to contact Hartman using the phone built into the device, but Hartman did not answer," the statement said. "Electronic Monitoring Unit Investigators found that her device indicated she was traveling in the direction of O'Hare International Airport."
As investigators headed to the airport, the sheriff's office notified the Chicago Police Department that Hartman appeared to be headed to the airport, according to the statement. Around 1:38 p.m., police were notified that Hartman was close to Terminal 1.
An alarm was activated on her ankle monitoring device and she was detained by Chicago police officers, the statement said. Hartman did not enter any secure areas, the sheriff's office said.
Hartman, 69, was returned to the Cook County Jail. Hartman appeared in Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to her attorney Parle Roe-Taylor. Hartman is not able to post bond or be released at this time, Roe-Taylor said.
Hartman is currently being held on two bonds, Roe-Taylor told CNN in an email Thursday. One is $100,000 for an escape charge stemming from her arrest on Tuesday and the other is a "no bond" hold for violations of her parole conditions and bail bond.
"Even if she were able to post bond on the one matter, she would still not be released because of the 'no bond' holds," Roe-Taylor said.
Hartman is due back in court on March 22 and again on April 7, according to Roe-Taylor.
On Wednesday, Roe-Taylor said that Hartman continues to battle mental health issues and characterized her actions that led to Tuesday's arrest as a relapse.
"She continues to struggle as a homeless person within a system that is not designed to adequately address the mental health issues Ms. Hartman presents. Until this arrest, Ms. Hartman had been stable for the past year and a half, cooperative and without incident," Parle Roe-Taylor wrote in an email to CNN on Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, relapse is part of what happens sometimes during treatment. Relapses must be addressed through treatment, and not punitively," Roe-Taylor wrote.
Roe-Taylor added that Hartman is a nonviolent person "who has not shown to be a risk for harming others."
Authorities at A Safe Haven, the non-profit home where Hartman has been residing, told CNN affiliate WBBM they had no comment Tuesday on how Hartman managed to leave the residence.
WBBM aired an interview with Hartman two days before her latest arrest.
A trend of airport arrests
Hartman first made national headlines in August 2014, when she was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for successfully boarding a flight from Mineta San Jose International Airport without a ticket. She pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to probation. The next day she was rearrested at Los Angeles International Airport.
Her streak continued at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. On August 14, Hartman was given a warning for trying to enter a security checkpoint without a ticket. Twelve days later, she was arrested in an airport terminal for criminal trespass. A day after that, Hartman was again seen loitering around a security checkpoint, Phoenix police said.
She was arrested in Florida in 2015. Another arrest followed at O'Hare in 2016 for violating her probation, which forbid her from setting foot on airport property. She was sentenced to six months of house arrest in a mental health facility for violating court orders to stay away from airports, WBBM reported.
She was then arrested at O'Hare again in January 2018 after British officials had detained her in London. She was charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and one felony count of theft after she succeeded in traveling from Chicago to London without a passport or boarding pass.
In October 2019, she was arrested after she tried to pass through O'Hare's security without a boarding pass or identification.
WBBM reported that Hartman was released from Cook County Jail and put on home monitoring in March 2020 after being attacked at the jail, and after the coronavirus pandemic became a concern for inmates.
Reporters who have followed her arrests said the success of her evasive maneuvers depends on her ability to blend into a crowd as a seemingly harmless, elderly white woman.
CNN's Keith Allen, Marlena Baldacci, Emanuella Grinberg and Carma Hassan contributed to this report.