WASHINGTON — The Defense Department and Microsoft Corp. are investigating an error that exposed at least a terabyte of military emails including personal information and conversations between officials, people familiar with the matter said, an episode that highlighted the security risk of moving sensitive Pentagon data to the cloud.
The Defense Department and Microsoft Corp. are investigating an error that exposed at least a terabyte of military emails including personal information and conversations between officials, people familiar with the matter said, an episode that highlighted the security risk of moving sensitive Pentagon data to the cloud.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File
The Pentagon’s Cyber Command has taken the lead on the investigation with Microsoft, which operates the Azure cloud-computing service that stored the data. Information on a U.S. Special Operations Command server was accessible without a password, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that hasn’t been publicly released.
Investigators have no sign yet that the exposed data was accessed but were still working to assess the fallout from the leak, the people said. A US Cyber Command spokesperson declined to comment but said defensive cyber operators scan and mitigate the networks they manage.
The emails contained conversations between Pentagon officials as well as completed SF-86 forms, which government employees are required to fill out to obtain security clearances, according to screenshots of the emails shared by Anurag Sen, an independent security researcher who discovered the leak. The incident was first reported Feb. 21 by TechCrunch.
The exposure may have resulted from a configuration error with Microsoft’s server that left it publicly accessible, two of the people said. They had differing assessments on who was at fault, with one saying it was the fault of a Pentagon employee and another saying Microsoft was to blame.
The leak will draw new scrutiny to the Pentagon’s push to move much of its data over to commercial cloud-computing. On Feb. 15, the Pentagon inspector general issued a report saying agency staff “may be unaware of vulnerabilities and cybersecurity risks” linked to storing data in the cloud.
The leak may also complicate Microsoft’s bids for future government contracts. Microsoft is one of four companies, along with Alphabet Inc., Oracle Corp., and
Amazon.com Inc., that the Pentagon selected to compete for orders under a potential $9 billion cloud-computing contract. Microsoft initially won an earlier contract worth $10 billion but that was canceled after a legal challenge from Amazon.
Microsoft was dealt a blow last month after Congress rejected the Army’s request for $400 million to buy as many as 6,900 of Microsoft’s combat goggles, which were found to cause headaches, eyestrain and nausea.
Most expensive US military weapons and programs
Most expensive military weapons and programs
Government budget proposals don’t exactly make for the most scintillating reading. Still, they’re one of the best ways to gain insight into the nation’s priorities—after all, the way you spend your money says a lot. Civilians can gain insights into military operations by learning about the weapons and programs in government budget plans. Using the data from the Feb. 10, 2020
Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Proposal, ranked the most expensive military weapons. This budget was Stacker passed by Congress on Jan. 1, 2021, despite then-President Donald Trump's veto.
Year over year, the U.S. spends significantly more of its budget on military operations than any other country.
In 2019, the U.S. spent almost three times as much as China, the country that spends the second most of its budget on its military, and after China, 10 times more than any other country.
The 2021 budget came to a total of $706 billion—a high number, but actually 4% less than 2020's budget. Most of 2021's budget— $706 billion—is allocated for the Department of Defense's "base budget," which includes peacetime military operations and management of weapon systems. The rest—$69 billion—is for "overseas contingency operations" (OCO) that goes to temporary "war-related activities." At $706 billion, defense spending makes up
more than half of the U.S.'s overall total budget, at 55%. For comparison, the Department of Education received $66.6 billion in the 2021 budget.
As you'll see in this list, weapons easily eat up that enormous amount of money. Hundreds of millions of dollars go into helicopters, missiles, and even digital security. Keep reading to see which missile defense systems, space programs, submarines, and other weapons the U.S. military plans to invest in next year. Staying informed is your civic duty, after all.
You may also like: The impact of the military on every state economy
USAF // Getty Images
#30. VH-92 Presidential Helicopters
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $739 million
- Amount invested in: 5
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft
The fleet of VH-92 helicopters flies the president and other high-level White House personnel around the world. The U.S. Marine Corps handles the president’s air transportation.
U.S. Defense Imagery // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Patriot Advanced Capability Missile Segment Enhancement
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $780 million
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: missile defeat and defense
This powerful air defense missile can be deployed to protect ground forces from aircraft, cruise missiles, and other tactical ballistic missiles. The U.S. government expects to spend $780 million on PAC-3 missiles in 2021.
Ministerie van Defensie // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Cloud
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $789 million
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: cyberspace
Threats no longer come in just physical form; the digital realm is equally as dangerous. In an
unclassified Department of Defense document from 2018, the DOD admitted to “a lack of cloud fitness” and outlined a more definitive cloud strategy.
Canva
#27. Standard Missile-6
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $816 million
- Amount invested in: 125
- Type of weapon or program: munitions
Three missiles in one, the Standard Missile-6 is unique in that it can perform anti-surface missions, anti-air warfare, and ballistic missile defense. The system is particularly useful to the U.S. Navy because in confined ship space, it offers flexibility.
Jordon R. Beesley/U.S. Navy // Getty Images
#26. Artificial Intelligence
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $841 million
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: cyberspace
The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) leads the Department of Defense’s AI strategies and development. While China and Russia are known for their advancements with AI as a military weapon, questions of ethics and safety often arise. The United States has promised its AI technology and will be both safe and ethical and cite the creation of programs like
Project Salus, which helped with supply chain management during COVID-19.
Canva
#25. THAAD Ballistic Missile Defense
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $916 million
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: missile defeat and defense
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system provides the capability to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles during their final phase of flight. Though the weapon is based on land, it can shoot down missiles inside and outside the atmosphere.
RINGO CHIU // Getty Images
#23. Frigate (FFG(X)) (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.1 billion
- Amount invested in: 1
- Type of weapon or program: maritime
The FFG(X) program is set to build a class of 20 guided-missile frigates, and falls under the United States Navy. Construction is set to begin by April 2022. Completion of the first ship should happen by 2026, and it should be operational by 2030.
Canva
#23. AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense System (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.1 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: missile defeat and defense
The naval component of the missile defense system, AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense can defeat short-to-intermediate range missiles. It’s a crucial part of the nation’s defense.
U.S. Navy // Flickr
#20. Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.2 billion
- Amount invested in: 7,360
- Type of weapon or program: munitions
This rocket system has both an upgraded tracked launcher and high-mobility wheeled launcher, allowing it to carry out precise and destructive hits on a variety of targets. Munitions fired by the GMLRS are more accurate than ballistic rockets.
Aviv Dibon/IDF // Getty Images
#20. Landing Platform Dock Ship (LPD) (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.2 billion
- Amount invested in: 1
- Type of weapon or program: maritime
Also known as an amphibious transport dock, the Landing Platform Dock Ship (LPD) is a versatile maritime vessel that aids with expeditionary warfare. It can carry hundreds of troops as well as equipment and vehicles, making it a valuable wartime weapon.
OLAF KRAAK // Getty Images
#20. AH-64E Attack Helicopters (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.2 billion
- Amount invested in: 52
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft
These multi-purpose combat helicopters are used by the U.S. Army and international armies around the world. The U.S. Army’s Apache fleet has flown more than 4.2 million flight hours since they first began buying them in 1984.
Shawn Hussong // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Joint Light Tactical Vehicles
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.4 billion
- Amount invested in: 4,247
- Type of weapon or program: land
The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (or JLTV) is stronger, faster, and lighter than the Humvee. Still, these armored trucks weigh about 14,000 pounds each.
Sebastian Saarloos // Wikimedia Commons
#16. M-1 Abrams Tank Modifications/Upgrades (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.5 billion
- Amount invested in: 89
- Type of weapon or program: land
The upgrades to the U.S. Army’s Abrams tanks come after a two-year review of the protection systems for these vehicles. The upgrades are designed to better defend the tanks against rockets and missiles.
Christopher McCullough // Wikimedia Commons
#16. CH-53K King Stallion (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.5 billion
- Amount invested in: 7
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft
This helicopter was designed for use by the U.S. Marine Corps and serves as a crucial logistics connector. It can lift extremely heavy loads, allowing the military to lift weapons, equipment, and other loads from ship to shore or over difficult terrain.
Gabriela Garcia // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.5 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: nuclear modernization
This weapon system will replace the LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system (ICBM). The contract for the GBSD was awarded to Northrop Grumman in September 2020.
Keni // Shutterstock
#14. F-15EX (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.6 billion
- Amount invested in: 12
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft
This U.S Air Force fighter jet is the latest and greatest version of the F-15 Eagle air superiority fighter, which was introduced in the 1970s. This twin-seat jet will
nearly triple air-to-air missile capability, from 8 to 22, using the new AMBER missile racks.
Suzanne Jenkins/U.S. Air Force // Getty Images
#14. National Security Space Launch (aka EELV) (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.6 billion
- Amount invested in: 3
- Type of weapon or program: space
The overarching mission of the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) is to make space launches more affordable and reliable. The military is slowly replacing the current launch systems with EELVs to improve the space program overall.
United States Air Force // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Global Positioning System III and Projects
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.8 billion
- Amount invested in: 2
- Type of weapon or program: space
This collection of orbiting satellites provides crucial navigation data to both the military and civilians all over the world. GPS satellites orbit the earth every 12 hours, transmitting data to computer systems on the ground that allow the calculation of time, distance, and velocity with incredible accuracy.
NASA // Wikipedia Commons
#12. F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.1 billion
- Amount invested in: 24
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft
These all-weather aircraft are used as both fighter planes and attack aircraft. The nation’s first strike-fighter, the single-seat F/A-18 has increased the likelihood of military forces surviving their missions.
Navy // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Space Based Overhead Persistent Infrared Systems
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.5 billion
- Amount invested in: 1
- Type of weapon or program: space
Considered one of the top priority space programs, Space Based Infrared Surveillance (SBIRS) provides an early missile warning system. The system includes satellites and hosted payloads, as well as ground hardware and software.
Canva
#10. B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.8 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: nuclear modernization
Dubbed the B-21 Raider in honor of World War II’s Doolittle Raiders, the Air Force Long Range Strike Bomber is currently in development. This next-generation bomber would be able to carry heavy payloads such as nuclear weapons. B-21s would eventually replace older B-1 and B-52 bombers.
Eliyahu Yosef Parypa // Shutterstock
#8. CVN-78 FORD Class Aircraft Carrier (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.0 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: maritime
These aircraft carriers are part of the Navy’s Gerald R. Ford class of nuclear-powered ships. The CVN-78 design has more electrical power and can be run by several hundred fewer sailors than its predecessors.
Catherine Mae O. Campbell // Wikimedia Commons
#8. KC-46 Tanker Replacements (tie)
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.0 billion
- Amount invested in: 15
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft
The effort to replace older KC-135 tanker aircraft with KC-46 hasn’t been efficient: The program has had its fair share of technical problems, leading to long delays. Previous Defense Secretary Jim Mattis noted was not pleased, saying he was “unwilling” to accept any flawed aircraft.
U.S. Air Force // Wikimedia Commons
#7. DDG-51 Arleigh Burke Destroyers
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.5 billion
- Amount invested in: 2
- Type of weapon or program: maritime
The “greyhounds of the sea” are warships that have both offensive and defensive capabilities in a variety of missions, and operate both in carrier groups and independently. The DDG-51 Arleigh Burke destroyers are capable of conducting warfare against aircraft, submarines, and surface-level threats.
Canva
#6. Cyberspace – Operations
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.8 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: cyberspace
Cyberspace operations are divided into
three categories: DODIN Operations, Defensive Cyberspace Operations, and Offensive Cyberspace Operations. The United States has a military command called Cyber Command and directed by the Secretary of Defense, that was formed in 2009, which plays a key role in the nation’s cyberspace operations.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#5. COLUMBIA Class Ballistic Missile Submarine
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $4.4 billion
- Amount invested in: 1
- Type of weapon or program: nuclear modernization, maritime
The Navy is designing and building new Columbia-class submarines to replace older Ohio-class submarines. It hopes to introduce the
first Columbia-class sub in the 2021 fiscal year.
U.S. Naval Systems Command Image // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Virginia Class Submarine
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $4.7 billion
- Amount invested in: 1
- Type of weapon or program: maritime
One of three types of Navy submarines currently in service, the Virginia-class ships are the latest in attack submarines. Innovations like a fly-by-wire ship control system, a reconfigurable torpedo room, and a large lock-in/lock-out chamber for divers make it a superior submarine.
Lara Bollinger // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Cybersecurity
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $5.4 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: cyberspace
Cybersecurity is one of the most vital areas of national defense, and cyberattacks from other nations remain an ongoing threat to the United States. In July 2020,
valuable data relating to research on the COVID-19 vaccine was stolen. The Department of Homeland Security and The Department of Defense defend our country and national interests against significant cyberattacks.
Canva
#2. Nuclear Command, Control and Communications
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $7 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: nuclear modernization
Known as
NC3, this system is a terrestrial and space monitor for nuclear threats against the United States. It performs several imperative functions including detection, warning, and attack characterization; intake of Presidential orders; nuclear planning; and the management and direction of forces.
Canva
#1. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters
- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $11.4 billion
- Amount invested in: 79
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft
Also known as the F-35 Lightning II Program, the Joint Strike Fighter Program is set to receive
one of the major investments in the 2021 fiscal year. The advanced airframe, propulsion systems, and stealth features of the F-35 make it more affordable and lethal than other aircraft.
You may also like: 25 terms you should know to understand the health care debate
U.S. Air Force // Wikimedia Commons
Most expensive US military weapons and programs
With tax season fast approaching, many Americans are wondering where all the revenue collected by the federal government goes. A good portion of that money will be put toward national defense, which in the popular consciousness usually pertains to weapons and military programs, but in our present era also includes elements such as cybersecurity and climate change.
The national defense budget for 2023 was
approved at $816.7 billion, an amount even higher than the request of $773 billion submitted in the budget proposed in March 2022. This is a marked increase over the $715 billion requested the previous year.
Expenditures as outlined within the Defense Department's budget run the gamut from updating and modernizing existing military equipment to ensuring adequate pay for personnel, nuclear security, and missile defense, to disease response preparedness and cyberspace activities. Events over the last year, such as ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related measures and tensions with nations such as China and Russia, have exacerbated what the federal government sees as a need for increased defense spending. Staying ahead of threats both foreign and domestic requires massive resources in a rapidly evolving world of technological, social, and environmental changes.
Using data from the Department of Defense's
Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Proposal as submitted on Mar. 28, 2022, Stacker ranked the most expensive military weapons and programs. This budget was signed into law on Dec. 23, 2022. You may also like: Military medals and what they mean
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP // Getty Images
#23. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Ballistic Missile Defense
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $335.0 million
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Missile Defeat and Defense
Those who grew up during the Cold War years remember the ever-looming specter of missile attacks. Unfortunately, missile attacks are as much a concern as ever, so the Department of Defense has sunk a sizable sum into a system to
intercept and destroy enemy missiles in the atmosphere before they can strike their intended targets.
The U.S. Army/Ralph Scott/Missile Defense Agency/U.S. Department of Defense // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $381.0 million
- Quantity proposed: 72
- Type of weapon or program: Combat Effective Ground Forces
The rough and reliable
M113 armored personnel carrier has served our nation since 1960. Yet all things must modernize to fit a changing world, and with many M113s in service being sent to Ukraine, the U.S. Army is looking to reinforce its armored vehicle fleet with the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle. Like the venerable M113, this vehicle will still serve primarily as an armored troop transport, but will also be available to fill roles as mission command, medical vehicles, and artillery carriers.
Black Jack, USAOTC complete testing of new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle at army.mil/Author Photo Credit: Maj. Carson Petry (1st CAV) // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Building Pandemic Preparedness
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $468.0 million
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Building Pandemic Preparedness
While the United States has long been at the forefront of disease research and prevention with institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 rocked the way many people view disease and infection preparedness worldwide. Consequently, there has been an increase in spending in the field of biological defense, which not only combats the use of bioweapons, but also the threat presented by
naturally occurring and transmittable infections, the likes of which are being combated by vaccine development and pathogen containment.
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP // Getty Images
#20. Amphibious Combat Vehicles
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $631.0 million
- Quantity proposed: 74
- Type of weapon or program: Combat Effective Ground Forces
The Amphibious Combat Vehicle is intended to replace the Amphibious Assault Vehicle that has served for over four decades. While the AAV is a tracked vehicle, the ACV is wheeled and designed to travel faster. The program was paused for 10 months after a fatal training incident in 2020, but the ACV is
on track (no pun intended) to replace the remaining AAVs by 2026.
The Mariner 4291 // Shutterstock
#19. PATRIOT Advanced Capability - 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.0 billion
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Missile Defeat and Defense
The PATRIOT Advanced Capability 3 missile system is another missile defense system, but this one is a
mobile surface-to-air platform capable of intercepting shorter-range missiles and rockets aimed at critical targets or personnel as opposed to intercontinental ballistic missiles. A new development named Missile Segment Enhancement will give the existing platforms increased responsiveness and guidance controls and expand operational abilities.
You may also like: 50 best movies about the Vietnam War
STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP // Getty Images
#18. Joint Light Tactical Vehicles
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.1 billion
- Quantity proposed: 3721
- Type of weapon or program: Combat Effective Ground Forces
Even with the increased role of technology in warfare, a great share of the fighting will still require troops on the ground. Effective ground-based forces require mobility, so Oshkosh Defense is providing the armed forces with the
Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to replace a portion of the Humvees that have been in service for several decades. And no, the people riding in them will not be wearing kids' overalls.
Sebastian Saarloos // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Frigate (FFG-62)
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.3 billion
- Quantity proposed: 1
- Type of weapon or program: Modernized Naval Forces
The Navy is looking to modernize its fleet with the commission of 20 frigates to use as guided missile ships. In 2020, the project was formally named
FFG-62 and designated as the Constellation Class with the goal of having the first ship seaborne by 2026.
U.S. Navy graphic/Released // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Launch Vehicles - National Security Space Launch (NSSL) and Rocket System Launch Program (RSLP)
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.6 billion
- Quantity proposed: 6
- Type of weapon or program: Space and Space-Based Systems
Not even the best militaries in the world are functional without information, and satellites are a huge part of modern communications. Therefore, the Pentagon has commissioned six launch vehicles to
add to its capabilities for launching satellites, orbiters, and probes for the purposes of communications, location detection, and meteorology.
Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images
#15. NGAD (Air Force)
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.7 billion
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces
The B-2 Spirit, also known as the
Stealth Bomber, was a revolutionary aircraft when it debuted in 1989. Over 30 years later, the Air Force is entering into the sixth generation of its Next Generation Air Dominance program. What the new aircraft will look like remains to be seen, as the program is highly secret and classified.
U.S. Air Force // Getty Images
#14. Global Positioning System (GPS) Enterprise
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.8 billion
- Quantity proposed: 2
- Type of weapon or program: Space and Space-Based Systems
Like many technologies prevalent in daily life, GPS began as a military endeavor. The current GPS enterprise
consists of three components: the space segment, which is comprised of orbital satellites; the control segment, which consists of operational monitoring; and the user segment, which is comprised of the receivers that an end user utilizes to translate locational information.
You may also like: 105 years of military history
Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2022 // Getty Images
#13. Ground-Based Midcourse (GMD) and Improved Homeland Defense/Next Generation Interceptors (NGI)
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.6 billion
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Missile Defeat and Defense
If it seems that missile defense is redundant on this list, that's because there are many aspects to it. The Ground-Based Midcourse and Next Generation Interceptors are on another level when it comes to providing the Missile Defense Agency with a
fail-safe missile defense network.
Al Seib/Los Angeles Times // Getty Images
#12. F-15EX
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.8 billion
- Quantity proposed: 24
- Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces
The F-15 aircraft platform has been
serving the Air Force since 1974, so it is certainly due for an upgrade for the modern era. While the U.S. has provided F-15s to many allied nations, the newer F-15EX will have upgrades such as reinforced airframes, more powerful onboard technology, and the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System. The new aircraft will be compatible with much of the technological infrastructure for the current F-15s, allowing the craft to be worked into service with minimal operational disruption and upgrade cost.
Sam Morris/LVMS/Icon Sportswire // Getty Images
#11. KC-46 Pegasus
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.9 billion
- Quantity proposed: 15
- Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces
The Air Force cannot operate without fuel. Designed off of Boeing's long-enduring
767 chassis, the KC-46 Pegasus is an update to aircraft capable of fueling other planes in midair. In November 2022, a KC-46 was able to stay airborne for 36 hours and circumnavigate the globe for 16,000 miles on a single mission without having to touch down.
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP // Getty Images
#10. Addressing the Climate Crisis
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.1 billion
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Climate Change
Climate change is not typically regarded as a threat that can be tackled through conventional defense, but the DOD has acknowledged that it will be
destructive to existing defensive infrastructure and equipment. Installations in changing environments or areas with rising sea levels will experience accelerated structural degradation, equipment specific to certain environments will have to be altered, and there is a looming threat to the health of personnel. The Pentagon has obtained funds to enact a Climate Adaptation Plan to combat these natural threats to national security.
While tackling the climate crisis is seen by many as crucial work, critics often point out the extent to which the United States military itself contributes to climate change. A
2019 study from Brown University found that the DOD is the world's largest institutional producer of greenhouse gases, contributing more emissions than many industrialized nations.
Melissa Sue Gerrits // Getty Images
#9. LGM-35A Sentinel Weapon System
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.6 billion
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Nuclear Enterprise Modernization
The LGM-35A Sentinel Weapon System is the
Air Force's replacement for the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system after over 50 years of service. It is also the ground-based portion of the defensive network known as the Nuclear Triad, which provides nuclear missile defense from ground, sea, and air.
You may also like: 100 actors who served in the military
U.S. Air Force // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Space-based Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Systems
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $4.7 billion
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Space and Space-based Systems
In the event of a missile attack, the Space-based Overhead Persistent Infrared System is the
first line of defense in detecting the incoming threat. It accomplishes this through a network of orbital satellites that relay information to Air Force Space Command and NORAD. This system will replace the existing Defensive Support Program satellites which have been orbiting since the 1970s.
US Air Force // Wikimedia Commons
#7. B-21 Raider
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $5.0 billion
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Nuclear Enterprise Modernization
The B-21 Raider is the Air Force's next-generation bomber. Five units are currently in production, and
details on the final craft are still classified.
Eliyahu Yosef Parypa // Shutterstock
#6. DDG-51 Arleigh Burke Class Destroyers
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $5.6 billion
- Quantity proposed: 2
- Type of weapon or program: Modernized Naval Forces
The DDG-51 was first commissioned in 1991 and has
remained in service and production since then. During that time, four variants or "flights" have been designated for the 124 boats in service. The 125th and 126th boats will be upgraded to the Flight III configuration, with subsequent builds to follow this modernized configuration.
U.S. Navy photo by Journalist 2nd Class Patrick Reilly // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $6.3 billion
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Nuclear Enterprise Modernization
A fact of naval warfare acknowledged for quite some time is that a truly effective navy must operate both above and below the surface. Submarines are highly specialized vehicles, and the Ohio-class boats that have served the nation are beginning to show their age. To replace them, the Navy has commissioned twelve
Columbia-class submarines to maintain submarine operations.
U.S. Naval Systems Command Image // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Funds to procure highly survivable, precision-strike, and long-range fires—from hypersonic to subsonic—across the joint force
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $7.2 billion
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Long Range Fires
The most deadly and destructive munitions are useless without the ability to reach their targets. The Army is looking to extend its long-range firing capabilities by
enhancing and improving a diaspora of weaponry from missiles to artillery and cannon fire to extend their effective ranges and accuracy.
You may also like: Where US military aid is being spent, ranked
RINGO CHIU/AFP // Getty Images
#3. Virginia Class Submarines
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $7.3 billion
- Quantity proposed: 2
- Type of weapon or program: Modernized Naval Forces
The
Virginia-class submarine has been in service since 1998, and as of 2022, the Navy has procured 36 of the boats. For 2023, they are looking to add two more of them to the fleet to keep numbers operational as the older Los Angeles-class boats begin to reach operational retirement.
Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto // Getty Images
#2. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $11.0 billion
- Quantity proposed: 61
- Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces
Many who grew up in the 1980s recall the iconic imagery of F-14 Tomcats blazing through the skies in "Top Gun." The Air Force is still riding the highway to the danger zone with the F-35. This fifth-generation fighter contains some of the most advanced technology available in terms of stealth, communication, and survivability, along with an extended material duration that will grant these planes an
increased service lifespan. (In fact, this model made a brief cameo in "Top Gun: Maverick" aboard an aircraft carrier, though it sadly was never filmed in flight.)
George Frey // Getty Images
#1. Increasing cybersecurity and operationalizing Zero Trust Architecture
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $11.2 billion
- Quantity proposed: not available
- Type of weapon or program: Cyberspace Activities
In the modern era, cyberspace is as much a battleground as the physical theater of war. The most advanced technology relies on digital operations for everything from operation to communication, and a fighting force can meet catastrophic failure if its technical capabilities are compromised. Therefore, the nation's digital infrastructure is being reinforced from devices to applications and cloud-based storage utilizing
zero trust architecture to ensure that critical information cannot be compromised.
JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!