On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The Pentagon has shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska. That's according to White House officials Friday.
» President Joe Biden will travel to Poland later this month to rally allies a year after Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
» Years before a Memphis police officer pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, he was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county jail.
» The FBI searched former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there.
People are also reading…
» Russia has announced it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after Western countries capped the price of its crude over its action in Ukraine.
» Police in North Carolina have released body camera footage that shows the arrest of a Black man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him.
» A Texas lawsuit could threaten the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S.
» China has dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning Beijing over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as “purely political manipulation and hyping up.”
Silence as quake rescuers listen for signs of life in Turkey, and more of today's top videos
Rescuers asked for people to stay quiet while they listen for signs of life under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey, the U.S. held joint Air Force exercises simulating conflict with China, and more of today's top videos.
Rescuers ask cars on the road to turn off their engines and for people to stay quiet while they listen for signs of life under the rubble of a…
On February 8, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia concluded China-focused Air Force exercises over the Nevada desert.
We’ve seen this in sci-fi movies, now you can actually go and eat food cooked by a robo-chef.
Rescuers are digging through rubble with their bare hands to rescue trapped children. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has the Send Your Ex a Scorpion to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
The Florence Baptistery’s mosaics are being restored. Here’s how you can see them up close.
The earthquake flattened thousands of buildings and has displaced millions of people. Most of the survivors are now without shelter, and tryin…
Over 80 countries have pledged to aid Turkey in the aftermath of Monday's quakes. Despite international sanctions in place aid has also been t…
She made world headlines when she stormed a prime-time news broadcast on state television in Russia to protest the war in Ukraine. Marina Ovsi…