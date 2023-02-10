On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The Pentagon has shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska. That's according to White House officials Friday.

» President Joe Biden will travel to Poland later this month to rally allies a year after Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

» Years before a Memphis police officer pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, he was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county jail.

» The FBI searched former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there.

» Russia has announced it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after Western countries capped the price of its crude over its action in Ukraine.

» Police in North Carolina have released body camera footage that shows the arrest of a Black man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him.

» A Texas lawsuit could threaten the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S.

» China has dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning Beijing over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as “purely political manipulation and hyping up.”