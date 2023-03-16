KYIV, Ukraine — The Biden administration released video Thursday of a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone as the U.S. sought to hold Russia responsible for the collision that led to the drone's crash into the Black Sea without escalating already fraught tensions with the Kremlin.
Poland, meanwhile, said it's giving Ukraine a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, becoming the first NATO member to fulfill Kyiv's increasingly urgent requests for warplanes.
This photo taken from video released on Thursday shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, over the Black Sea, the Pentagon said.
US Department of Defense via AP
The U.S. military's declassified 42-second color footage shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 Reaper drone and releasing fuel as it passes, the Pentagon said. Dumping the fuel appeared to be aimed at blinding the drone's optical instruments to drive it from the area.
On a second approach, either the same jet or another Russian Su-27 that had been shadowing the MQ-9 struck the drone’s propeller, damaging a blade, according to the U.S. military, which said it then ditched the aircraft in the sea.
The video excerpt does not show the collision, although it does show damage to the propeller.
Russia said its fighters didn’t strike the drone and claimed the unmanned aerial vehicle went down after making a sharp maneuver.
While calling out Russia for “reckless” action, the White House tried to strike a balance to avoid exacerbating tensions. U.S. officials said they have not been able to determine whether the Russian pilot intentionally struck the American drone and stressed that lines of communication with Moscow remain open.
“I can’t point to that video and say this is a deliberate attempt to escalate or ... tangibly bring about Putin’s false claim that this is about the West versus Russia,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. “We have made clear on many occasions, we do not seek a conflict with Russia.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin argues that by providing weapons to Ukraine and sharing intelligence information with Kyiv, the U.S. and its allies have effectively become engaged in the war, now in its 13th month.
Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said Wednesday that an attempt would be made to recover the drone debris.
U.S. officials have expressed confidence that nothing of military value would remain from the drone even if Russia retrieved the wreckage. They left open the possibility of trying to recover portions of the downed $32 million aircraft, which they said crashed into waters that were 4,000 to 5,000 feet deep, although the U.S. does not have ships in the area.
Russia and NATO member countries routinely intercept each other’s warplanes, but Tuesday's incident marked the first time since the Cold War that a U.S. aircraft went down during such a confrontation, raising concerns it could bring the United States and Russia closer to a direct conflict.
Moscow has repeatedly voiced concern about U.S. intelligence flights near the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and illegally annexed.
The top U.S. and Russian defense and military leaders spoke Wednesday about the destruction of the drone, underscoring the event's seriousness.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday at the Pentagon in Washington.
Andrew Caballero-Reynold, Pool via AP
The calls between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as between Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russian General Staff, were the first since October.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in its report of the call with Austin that Shoigu accused the U.S. of provoking the incident by ignoring flight restrictions the Kremlin had imposed because of its military operations in Ukraine. The U.S. said the drone was operating in international airspace.
Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley attends a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday at the Pentagon in Washington.
Andrew Caballero-Reynold, Pool via AP
The MQ-9, which has a 66-foot wingspan, includes a ground control station and satellite equipment. It is capable of carrying munitions, but Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, would not say whether the ditched drone had been armed.
The video's release is the latest example of the Biden administration making public intelligence findings over the course of the war. The administration has said it wants to highlight Russian malicious activity as well as plans for Russian misinformation operations so allies remain clear-eyed about Moscow’s intent.
The White House deferred to Austin on the decision to release it, with the Pentagon and President Joe Biden’s national security aides agreeing it was important to let the world see what happened, according to an administration official familiar with the decision-making process. The official, who requested anonymity to discuss the deliberations, said it took time to go through the declassification process and insisted the administration was not concerned it would further escalate tensions with Russia.
Separately, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw would give Ukraine four Soviet-made MiG-29s “within the next few days” and that the rest needed servicing and would be supplied later. The Polish word he used to describe the total number of warplanes can mean between 11 and 19.
“They are in the last years of their functioning but they are in good working condition,” Duda added. He did not say whether other countries would follow suit, although Slovakia has said it would send Ukraine its disused MiGs.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for fighter jets from the West, some NATO members — including the U.S. — have expressed hesitancy.
The White House said Poland gave the U.S. advanced notice of its decision to provide the MiGs.
60 historic photos from American military history
60 historic photos from American military history
On the world stage, as a leading military superpower, America has been involved in wars and conflicts to protect or ensure American values and democracy, as well as the sovereignty of other nations, and to support allied governments whose own conflicts bear on global peace.
Each U.S. military branch—from the Army and Marine Corps to the Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard—has gone through dramatic strategic and technological advances throughout its history. Sailing vessels armed with harpoons and single-shot cannons gave way to diesel-powered ships capable of transporting entire fleets from one side of the planet to another and protecting the planet's oceans. Aircraft evolved from biplanes to the modern jet-powered fighters we see today. Warfare went from lines of troops and trenches to highly strategic, multifaceted combat leaning more on technology than on individual soldiers, though the military remains only as strong as the people who comprise it.
America's military history includes countless moments of triumph and loss during conflicts in locations both at home and abroad. From the American Revolution to the end of the Gulf War, over
42 million people have served in the United States military during wartime. The losses suffered are countless, and only a fraction of their work, heroism, and sacrifice stories are known. Often a single picture says more than words ever could.
To that end,
Stacker compiled both well-known and lesser-known photographs from Getty Images—each with its own place in American military history. Shown here are mothers, sons, fathers, and daughters who were drafted or enlisted, and who served their country throughout the generations. These snapshots offer a window into the lives of veterans and civilians during various moments in military history. You may also like: U.S. cities with the cleanest air You may also like: 50 insights into the US military-industrial complex
Archive Photos // Getty Images
1868: Sioux Wars
Several conflicts took place in different territories of the Great Plains between American troops and Sioux warriors from 1854 to 1891. The tribes involved in the battles were the Lakotas and the Dakotas, both subcultures of the Sioux, with help—at one time or another—from the Cheyenne, Arapaho, Kiowa, and Comanche. The Sioux were fighting to keep and expand the compensations and territories they had conquered before the signing of two treaties, including
the Sioux Treaty of 1868, which concerned the settlement of the Black Hills, while the Americans needed a safe passage to lands close to mines and other areas rich in natural resources.
MPI // Getty Images
1862: Abraham Lincoln at Antietam during Civil War
The battle of Antietam was one of the most important wins for the Union troops, though it was also known as the bloodiest battle in United States history. Shown here is President Abraham Lincoln with General George B. McClellan at his headquarters at Antietam on Oct. 3. From left are: General George W. Morell, Col. Alexander S. Webb, General McClellan, scout Adams, Dr. Jonathan Letterman, unidentified officer, President Lincoln, Col. Henry Hunt, General Fitz, John Porter, and an unidentified officer.
Bettmann // Getty Images
Philippine–American War
The
consensus among historians is that approximately 200,000 Filipino civilians died in the Philippine-American war of 1899-1902, alongside 4,200 fallen U.S. soldiers and more than 20,000 Filipino soldiers and guerillas. The U.S. government had offered to fight alongside Filipinos against Spain and recognize their independence once they declared victory. However, President William McKinley annexed the islands to the U.S. under the Treaty of Paris. Despite years of conflicts and war crimes committed by both sides, the independence of the Philippines didn't come until 1946 with the Treaty of Manila.
Everett Collection // Shutterstock
1915: Mexican Border War
Beginning in 1910, Mexican rebels and American soldiers engaged in a series of military confrontations on the Texas-Mexican border, skirmishes that would continue until 1919, just after the end of World War I. The pinnacle of these border skirmishes came in 1916 when revolutionary leader Francisco "Pancho" Villa
attacked the town of Columbus, New Mexico. The U.S. Army responded with a punitive expedition into northern Mexico aimed at capturing Villa. Though they failed to achieve this, American troops were able to kill two of his top lieutenants.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1927: US occupation of Nicaragua
The U.S. occupation of Nicaragua, which occurred from 1912 to 1933, was intended to
stop any other country from building a canal that would allow marine transportation to cross Central America from the Caribbean Sea to the Pacific Ocean, a feat later achieved through the Panama Canal. The intervention was one of many military conflicts known as the Banana Wars, during which the U.S. Marine Corps occupied several Central American and Caribbean nations, many times aided by the Navy and Army.
You may also like: States with the most veterans
Bettmann // Getty Images
1934: US occupation of Haiti
In 1915, following the assassination of Haitian President Jean Vilbrun Guillaume Sam, President Woodrow Wilson ordered the occupation of Haiti
under the guise of ensuring stabilization within the region. However, underlying the occupation were the interests of various American businessmen in exploiting the country financially. The National City Bank of New York had withheld funds from Haiti and paid rebels to destabilize the nation with the goal of prompting an American intervention that would help grow U.S. private investments. This occupation did not end until 1934, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the withdrawal of troops from Haiti.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1917: Welcoming
An American soldier in August of 1917 shakes hands with a young member of the watching public as his troop parades through the streets of London. The first world war, also known as The Great War, began in Europe in 1914. After the United States declared war on Germany in 1917, they remained involved until the war's end in 1918.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1918: Service for war dead
A service is held in Hoboken, New Jersey, for American soldiers who died on the battlefields of France during World War I. The war claimed the lives of
over 100,000 American service members and injured more than twice that amount.
Archive Photos // Getty Images
1918: Newspaper headlines on Armistice Day
Jubilant Americans in Washington D.C. show newspaper headlines announcing Germany's surrender, ending World War I, on November 8, 1918. The United States sent over 1 million troops into Europe alone throughout the war.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1941: Attack on Pearl Harbor
The American destroyer USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, home of the American Pacific Fleet during World War II. The attack from Japan came as a complete surprise and was followed soon after by Italy and Germany declaring war on the United States.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1942: Battalion of army engineers
Group view of the 41st Corps of Engineers soldiers, an African American army battalion, standing in formation and holding the American flag in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. African American soldiers still fought in segregated units during World War II. The United States military did not desegregate units until 1948.
Archive Photos // Getty Images
Circa 1940s: Women building a bomber
Women workers assemble the tail fuselage of a B-17F bomber, also known as a "Flying Fortress," at the Douglas Aircraft Company in Long Beach, California.
Millions of women worked in factories and volunteered for the Red Cross in order to serve war efforts during WWII.
Corbis Historical // Getty Images
1943: Lockheed P-38 Lightning
Wing Commander Adrian Warburton DSO DFC (center) poses with the first United States Army Air Forces unit in Malta. American pilots shown from left to right include German, Spencer, Sculpone, Webb, Sugg, and Bury. The United States effort involved over
16 million servicemembers.
Moment // Getty Images
1943: Medal of honor
Staff Sergeant Maynard Harrison Smith of the United States Army Air Forces is decorated with the Congressional Medal of Honor by Henry L. Stimson, the U.S. Secretary of War, on July 16, 1943. Smith was recognized for his conduct as a gunner aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber during World War II. The medal symbolizes the greatest honor given by the military and has been awarded
3,515 times. You may also like: Famous declassified government secrets
You may also like: Most expensive military weapons and programs
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1943: Sailor rescuing pilot from a plane wreck
Lt. Walter Chewning, catapult officer aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, clambers up the side of a downed F6F Hellcat to assist the pilot, Ensign Byron Johnson, from the flaming cockpit. The F6F Hellcat achieved a
stunning 19:1 kill ratio during WWII, showing the dominance of the technology and the incredible skill of the pilots.
Corbis Historical // Getty Images
1944: Paratroopers preparing for D-Day
Resolute faces of paratroopers just before they took off for the initial assault of D-Day, June 6, 1944. The paratrooper in the foreground has just read General Eisenhower's message of good luck and clasps his bazooka in the other hand. The assault on the beaches at Normandy included the
largest airborne force ever deployed up to that date.
Archive Photos // Getty Images
1944: Operation Overlord
Pictured here are American assault troops landing at Omaha Beach in Normandy supported by naval gunfire. The battles at Normandy, which paved the way for the invasion of Europe, involved almost
a quarter of a million casualties for the Allied Forces.
Archive Photos // Getty Images
1944: Tuskegee Airmen
Tuskegee Airmen, with fighter aircraft, at Tuskegee Army Flying School during World War II, Tuskegee, Alabama, 1944. The success of these airmen helped in the breaking down of racial barriers in the war effort. They were known across Europe and Northern Africa for their heroism and bravery.
Archive Photos // Getty Images
1945: Women's Army Corp
Major Charity Adams addresses a contingent of the Women's Army Corps. The group show was known as the Six Triple Eight and was the first group of Black women to be deployed in Europe to sort mail for troops overseas. Though thought to have been set up to fail, they ended up running
the most efficient mail service in all of Europe during the war.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1945: Raising the flag on Iwo Jima
In one of the most iconic photographs in American military history, pictured here are members of the United States Marine Corps 5th Division as they raise an American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima. In 2019, the Marine Corps positively identified the six men pictured as Corporal Harlon Block, Corporal Harold P. Keller, Private First Class Ira Hayes, Private First Class Harold Schultz, Private First Class Franklin Sousley, and Sergeant Michael Strank.
Universal Images Group // Getty Images
1945: Marine charging during Battle of Okinawa
A U.S. Marine charges forward through Japanese machine gun fire on Okinawa. Marines and infantry of the U.S. 10th Army controlled three-quarters of Okinawa three weeks after landing on the island on March 31, 1945. The allied invasion of Okinawa took three months and included 1,300 U.S. ships. More than
12,000 American servicemen from various branches of the military perished in the fight to take the island.
Historical // Getty Images
1945: Sharing food
An American serviceman shares his rations with two Japanese children in Okinawa, Japan, in 1945. Shortly after the Allied Forces took control of the island of Okinawa, which was to be used as a base for an attack on mainland Japan, the Japanese government gave in and offered an unconditional surrender.
FPG // Getty Images
1945: Leaving Nordhausen
A survivor of the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp at Nordhausen after the camp was liberated by the U.S. Army in 1945. It is commonly stated that over 6 million innocents were murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust, though the actual number may be almost
double that. The Nazis hid as much of the evidence of their atrocities as they could, so the exact number lost may never be known. You may also like: Youngest heads of state in the world right now
You may also like: 50 best American war movies
FPG // Getty Images
1945: Manhattan skyline
With the Empire State Building and the Manhattan skyline as a backdrop, the aircraft carriers USS Midway (CV-41) and the USS Enterprise (CV-6) make their way to the post-World War II Navy Day review by President Truman on Oct. 27, 1945, in New York. Over 16 million Americans served in the war effort.
Keystone // Getty Images
1945: Japan surrenders
Following the German surrender in May, the war officially ended on Sept. 2, 1945. Shown here are crowds cheering on Great White Way, New York City, as President Truman announces the formal signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender. A scaled-down version of the Statue of Liberty is in the foreground.
Keystone // Getty Images
First Indochina War
From 1950 to 1954, the United States supported France in the First Indochina War, a conflict against anti-French insurgent groups in the then-socialist Democratic Republic of Vietnam backed by China and the Soviet Union. France had been embroiled in the conflict since 1946, but it was only after 1949 that the confrontations turned into a conventional war when the Allies introduced modern weaponry. At least 1 million people died in the hostilities, which served as a precursor to the Vietnam War.
CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
Circa 1950: Bed of shells
An American soldier is pictured here sleeping on his ammunition in the Mason area during the Korean War. The war began in 1950 with the invasion of South Korea by North Korea and ended in 1953 in a cease-fire agreement. The war never "officially" ended, however; the Korean peninsula remains divided to this day.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1951: The Mighty Mo
The battleship USS Missouri bombards Chongjin, North Korea, with her 16-inch guns during a mission to set out the lines of communication between the northern and southern parts of Korea during the Korean War. Chongjin is very close to the Soviet border and the Russian naval base at Vladivostok. Although millions of fighters perished during the war, the Korean War is known as "the
forgotten war."
You may also like: 34 military terms and their meanings
Central Press // Getty Images
1962: Kennedy and military leaders
President Kennedy meets with U.S. Army officials during the Cuban Missile Crisis of late 1962. The crisis lasted only a matter of weeks and was perhaps the closest the United States and the USSR came to using nuclear weapons during the Cold War.
You may also like: 50 endangered species that only live in the Amazon rainforest
Historical // Getty Images
1965: US combat unit in Vietnam
U.S. Army combat platoon leader Second Lieutenant John Libs (center) of 2nd Platoon, C Company, 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Division, surveys the situation with his men from the relative safety of a watery rice paddy as they prepare to advance on a Viet Cong sniper position. Libs and the rest of 2nd Platoon participated in the battle of Xa Cam My/Operation Abilene in April 1966, during which Charlie Company suffered 82% casualties.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1965: US infantry
The U.S. 173rd Airborne is supported by helicopters during the Iron Triangle assault. The Iron Triangle was a strategic stronghold for the North Vietnamese and remained so until the war's end. Over 3 million U.S. service members were involved in the Vietnam War, which spanned 19 years.
Tim Page // Getty Images
1965: American soldiers arriving in Vietnam
Guitar slung over his shoulder, a trooper of the United States 1st Cavalry walks ashore from a landing craft. More than 2,500 cavalrymen arrived in Vietnam, bringing the total of the Army's First Airmobile Division up to 16,000 men. By 1967, the number of U.S. troops deployed in Vietnam totaled
500,000.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1967: US Army rifleman charge Viet Cong
U.S. riflemen from the 173rd Airborne Brigade charge toward Viet Cong positions, holding machine guns in a wooded area of War Zone D during the Vietnam War. Massive protests against the war efforts and the U.S.' involvement were spreading back home while the soldiers fought abroad.
You may also like: 30 iconic posters from World War II
U.S. Army // Getty Images
1967: Soldiers engaged in long crawl to crest
Members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade are engaged in a long crawl to the crest of Hill 875, a steep mound that in just four days of combat cost American forces some of their highest casualties of the war. Pushing inch-by-inch of sloping earth behind them, U.S. paratroopers seized most of the hill on Nov. 22. They were then faced with a North Vietnamese stronghold atop the peak and reports of two fresh regiments of NVA troops moving into the region.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1968: Soldier shaving colleague's head
Hairstylist service was a rarity at the embattled Marine bastion of Khe Sanh, so Marine PFC Robert DuBois of Brooklyn, New York, did the honors for a buddy and shaved the head of Cpl. Efrain Torres of New York outside their bunker. Scores of Communist troops moving toward the Marines' fortress were killed in napalm and bombing attacks by Allied aircraft.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1968: Hill Timothy
U.S. soldiers, one wounded and being carried by a colleague, walking down Hill Timothy during the conflict in Vietnam. Almost 60,000 Americans died in Vietnam. The unconventional ways of fighting, and the knowledge the Vietnamese had about their own terrain, led to the United States removing troops without completing their objectives.
Terry Fincher // Getty Images
1969: Naval patrol craft
Navy inshore patrol craft (PCF) 43 cruises along a riverbank in the Republic of Vietnam during Operation Slingshot in the Vietnam War. Patrol boats like this one were used to transport troops and secure areas along the Mekong Delta.
U.S. Navy // Getty Images
1975: The fall of Saigon
American military Chinook helicopters helped with the evacuation of Saigon in April 1975. America's involvement in the Vietnam War ended as troops from communist North Vietnam invaded Saigon, the capital of the Republic of Vietnam in the South. Chinook helicopters first saw battle in the Vietnam War and were known for their speed and ability to carry large numbers of people.
You may also like: Stars who joined and entertained during wartime
Dirck Halstead // Getty Images
1975: Evacuation
A CIA employee (thought to be O.B. Harnage) helps Vietnamese evacuees onto an Air America helicopter from the top of 22 Gia Long Street, a half-mile from the U.S. Embassy. The fall came two years after the Paris Peace accords, which saw the U.S. leave the conflict. This moment is also known as the "Liberation of Saigon."
You may also like: Most and least popular senators in America
Bettmann // Getty Images
1989: US soldiers look into a prison cell
American soldiers look inside a secret police prison cell during the invasion of Panama. The United States invaded Panama in 1989 to bring leader Manuel Noriega back to the U.S. to face charges of racketeering, drug trafficking, and money laundering while making way for the rise of the democratically elected leader, Guillermo Endara.
Steven D Starr // Getty Images
1990: Operation Desert Shield
U.S. Marines make camp beside the Stars and Stripes in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, during the Gulf War in December 1990. Operation Desert Shield began after the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein. The operation turned into Operation Desert Storm when efforts at
diplomatic resolution failed.
Tom Stoddart Archive // Getty Images
1990: Persian Gulf War
Deck crew and an F-15 aircraft from the tactical fighter wing taking off from the aircraft carrier USS Independence in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, to carry out a mission over Kuwait during the Gulf War in December 1990. Operation Desert Storm involved the largest use of United States military aircraft since the war in Vietnam. The U.S. and its allies dropped over 80,000 bombs during the offensive.
Tom Stoddart Archive // Getty Images
1991: USS America
The bow of the aircraft carrier USS America looms above the sand dunes along the Suez Canal on Jan. 15, 1991, as an Egyptian army truck and anti-aircraft position guard the strategic waterway. USS America is shown here making its way toward the Red Sea to be on alert in the Iraq-Kuwait conflict.
You may also like: 100 years of military history
Mike Nelson // Getty Images
1991: Kuwaitis with American soldiers
American soldiers have tea with Kuwaiti citizens during Operation Desert Storm. Americans have continued to be
viewed favorably by Kuwaitis, and the two nations have maintained strong diplomatic ties since the Gulf War ended in 1991.
David Turnley // Getty Images
1991: The border Kow in Saudi Arabia
Once the offensive against Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein began, it didn't last long. Within a single day, the United States and its allies controlled the airspace in the region. Hussein fired airstrikes at strategic positions in Saudi Arabia in response. The
UN passed a ceasefire on March 2, which included sanctions and a requirement to pay for damages inflicted during the war.
Pool BASSIGNAC/HIRES/MERILLON // Getty Images
1992: Intervention in Somali Civil War
In December 1992, during his final weeks in office, President George H.W. Bush dispatched U.S. troops to Somalia to assist with famine relief efforts. The presence of American service members jeopardized the power of warlord Muhammad Farah Aideed. In October 1993, Aideed's forces shot down two U.S. helicopters, killing 18 American soldiers and hundreds of Somalis. President Bill Clinton
pulled the troops out of combat and by March 1994, they were out of the African country. The United Nations withdrew from Somalia a year later.
Peter Turnley // Getty Images
2003: Oil fires burn in Iraq
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Robert Dominguez of Mathis, Texas, stands guard next to a burning oil well at the Rumaila oil fields in Iraq. Several oil wells were set ablaze by retreating Iraqi troops in the area—the second-largest offshore oilfield in the country—near the Kuwait border.
Mario Tama // Getty Images
2003: Families mourn soldiers killed during war with Iraq
An honor guard member holds an American flag as he waits for the funeral of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Wilbert Davis at Arlington National Cemetery on April 18, 2003, in Arlington, Virginia. Davis was killed on April 3, 2003, in a vehicle accident in Iraq, along with journalist Michael Kelly. Suicide bombers and improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, caused numerous deaths during the war.
You may also like: Iconic buildings that were demolished
Mike Theiler // Getty Images
2003: The fall of Baghdad
U.S marines and Iraqis are seen on April 9, 2003, as the statue of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein is toppled at Al-Fardous Square in Baghdad, Iraq. After the fall of Baghdad, and the arrest of Hussein, the people of Iraq participated in democratic elections to install new leadership for the country.
Wathiq Khuzaie // Getty Images
2005: 1st Marine division honors comrades killed in Iraq
U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton, California, salute behind memorials to their fallen comrades at a service memorializing the 420 soldiers, sailors, Marines, and British soldiers who lost their lives while serving with the 1st Marine Division in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The 1st Marine Division had recently completed a year-long deployment to Iraq, serving in the Al Anbar Province from March 2004 to March 2005.
David McNew // Getty Images
2006: Marines return after one-year deployment to Iraq
Gunnery Sergeant Deborah Dangremond kisses her son Tyler, age 4, as her daughter Basia, age 3, looks on. Marines and sailors of the 1st Marine Logistics Group were returning home from a 12-month deployment to Iraq on Feb. 2, 2006, at Camp Pendleton, California. The 1st MLG provided logistical support to the ground fighters, such as maintenance, supply, medical care, and other necessary elements of daily existence in a combat zone to keep the fighters on the frontlines.
You may also like: 100 actors who served in the military
David McNew // Getty Images
2008: US Army battles Taliban in Kunar Province
U.S. Army First Lieutenant Matthew Hernandez looks down the Korengal Valley from a mountaintop outpost on Oct. 24, 2008, in the Kunar Province of eastern Afghanistan. The remote and isolated area was the site of some of the heaviest fighting between U.S. forces and Taliban insurgents.
John Moore // Getty Images
2017: United States in Afghanistan
A U.S. Army helicopter flies outside Camp Shorab on a flight to Camp Post on Sept. 11, 2017, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. About 300 marines were deployed in Helmand Province to train, advise, and assist local Afghan security forces. At this point, the United States had about 11,000 troops deployed in Afghanistan, with a reported 4,000 more expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
You may also like: 10 most common items polluting the ocean
Andrew Renneisen // Getty Images
2014: Airstrikes targeting Islamic State group
A U.S.-led coalition carried out airstrikes in Syria against the Islamic State group in 2014 and the years that followed. By April 2016, it had carried out over 10,000 airstrikes intended to help local forces regain territories taken by the terrorist organization.
Supported by the coalition's airpower, Iraqi security forces recovered control of Mosul in July 2017, and the Syrian Democratic Forces captured Raqqa in October 2017. In December of that year, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi
declared victory over the Islamic State group in Iraq. While in March 2019, the SDF regained the jihadist group's last enclave: Baghouz, ending the organization's caliphate in Syria.
Gokhan Sahin // Getty Images
US leaves Afghanistan
President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in July 2021. A month later, the 20-year presence of American militaries in the Middle Eastern country ended. The Taliban regained control of the country soon after, and a refugee crisis developed in neighboring nations and beyond as thousands of Afghans fled the nation. The withdrawal raised concerns that terrorists would use Afghanistan as a safe haven—a fear that held up as Ayman al-Zawahiri, an al-Qaeda leader, was
discovered and killed in Kabul by a U.S. drone strike a year after the troops had left.
APU GOMES // Getty Images
US sends aid to Ukraine
A few weeks after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would send arms, equipment, food, and medical and financial aid to the Eastern European country. In 2022, the
aid reached almost $50 billion. Military assistance—including weapons, security assistance, and grants for equipment—took up 48% of the aid. Financial support added up to 31% of the total, while 21% was allocated to humanitarian relief.
You may also like: Where US military aid is being spent, ranked
Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!