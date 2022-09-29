People trapped, 2.5M without power after Ian swamps Florida; Coolio dies at 59; Judge ties Maris

Today is Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Live video from Orlando, Florida:
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 29
Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. It's now aiming for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. is drenching the Florida peninsula overnight, threatening catastrophic flooding. In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a lower-level emergency room even as winds tore off part of the roof of its intensive care unit. Staff and patients, some on ventilators, crowded into the middle floors of the four-story hospital.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her trip to Asia with a stop at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. The visit follows North Korea's latest launches in its record missile testing this year amid concerns the country may conduct a nuclear test. Before going to the DMZ, Harris met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and praised the alliance between the countries as a “linchpin of security and prosperity.” Yoon, who took office in May, called her visit “another turning point” in strengthening ties.
The White House says President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses will attend the ceremonial investiture for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The newest member of the high court is also its first Black female justice. The appearance of Biden and Harris at the invitation-only ceremony on Friday underscores the importance of Jackson’s confirmation to the Democratic president's legacy. Biden had pledged during his campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Jackson was confirmed in April on a 53-47 vote in the Senate, with three Republican senators joining all Democrats to support her. The Supreme Court’s new term begins Monday.
President Joe Biden sought out a deceased congresswoman during his remarks at a hunger conference Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said Rep. Jackie Walorski was “top of mind” to Biden when he called out “Where's Jackie?” Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around for Walorski. The Indiana congresswoman was seen as a leader on the issue before she died in an August car crash. “Where’s Jackie?” Biden said, suggesting he expected her to be there.
Authorities say six adults were shot and wounded at a school campus in east Oakland, California. The shooting took place at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Rudsdale Newcomer High School. The school's website says it serves new immigrants ages 16-21 who have fled violence and instability in their home countries. It is one of several adjacent schools located on the same block. Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison said the victims “were affiliated with the school,” but declined to say whether any were students or teachers. Officials have not said whether any of the victims might be students age 18 or older.
The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state’s elections remain secure following a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law, an explanation of how the state’s voting machines and election system work, and a description of the post-election audits that are now mandated by Georgia law. It also included a report on the criminal investigation into the breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County. While acknowledging serious concerns raised by that breach, the board members cited security measures that were outlined during the meeting and said they remain confident in the state’s election system.
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died. Manager Jarez Posey tells The Associated Press that Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Wednesday. The cause was not immediately clear. Coolio was 59. He won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 No. 1 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that lifted the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3. Judge watched the ball clank off the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
One year ago: In a major victory for pop star Britney Spears, a judge in Los Angeles suspended the singer’s father from the conservatorship th…
In 1954, Giants' Willie Mays makes his iconic over-the-shoulder catch in Game 1 of the World Series against Cleveland. See more sports moments…
***