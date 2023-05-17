Perdue — yes, the poultry company — is getting into the beer business. Sort of.

For the first time ever, Perdue is selling a 12.5-ounce can of beer that’s specifically made for “beer can chicken” in time for the summer grilling season.

Appropriately titled “Beer Can Chicken Beer,” the limited-edition brew is a honey double-citrus summer ale that’s brewed with “classic grilled chicken seasonings like rosemary, thyme and pink peppercorn.” The $14.99 six-packs will be sold online only beginning May 22.

“Beer can chicken has long been one of the most popular methods of grilling poultry, but we noticed a lack of consensus on what type of beer is best,” said Julie Lehman, Perdue’s vice president of marketing, in a press release. (For those who haven’t made it, beer can chicken involves sticking a can of opened beer into an upright chicken and grilling it indirectly on a grill or smoker.)

To make the beer, which is also for just plain drinking, Perdue partnered with Manhattan-based brewery Torch & Crown Brewing Company.

Online recipes for beer can chicken have proliferated in recent years, according to Perdue’s research, with Google searches peaking around Memorial Day.

Many of the recipes call for a fruity-flavored beer. Perdue’s ale infuses the “bird with flavor, marinating it from the inside out, but it keeps the chicken moist and tender during the cooking process,” the company said.

Perdue is also selling whole chickens with special packaging at grocery stores nationwide promoting the beer.

