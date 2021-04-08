Permits won't be needed to carry handguns in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has become the latest state to soon allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without first clearing a background check and training after Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday signed the measure into law.

“I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their (Second Amendment) rights,” said Lee, a Republican approaching his reelection campaign for 2022, in a tweet.

Lee initially proposed the National Rifle Association-backed legislation last year before the COVID-19 pandemic caused lawmakers to narrow their focus. He renewed that effort when lawmakers returned for this year's legislative session, where the GOP-controlled General Assembly easily advanced the measure to his desk.

The measure applies to firearms that are concealed and ones that are openly carried. It takes effect July 1.

Nationwide, at least six states are also weighing similar measures this year, with supporters eager to join nearly 20 others that currently don’t require permits for concealed carry. Meanwhile, more than 30 states allow for permitless open carry.