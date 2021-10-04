 Skip to main content
AP

Person shot inside Philadelphia hospital; suspect on the run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person was shot inside a hospital in Philadelphia early Monday morning, police told news outlets.

The shooting happened just after midnight at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, local television stations reported. The suspect then left the scene, and a manhunt was underway to locate and capture the shooter.

The suspect reportedly fled in a box truck and was seen headed toward Interstate 95, WPVI-TV reported.

A hospital spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting.

