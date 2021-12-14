 Skip to main content
Pfizer confirms pill's potency vs. omicron; study finds shot 70% effective against hospitalization

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The massive storm that brought Cat 1 equivalent gusts to at least five states out West is pushing into the Plains, prompting wind alerts across a 1,700 mile span from LA to Chicago. . CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Pfizer Pill

FILE - This undated image provided by Pfizer in November 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 pills. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, Pfizer said that its experimental COVID-19 pill is effective against the omicron variant and maintained its promising early performance against the virus in final testing. 

Pfizer confirms COVID pill's results, potency versus omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.

The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself.

Virus Outbreak South Africa

People wait for COVID-19 vaccination at Soweto's Baragwanath hospital Monday Dec. 13, 2021. 

Pfizer jabs protect 70% against hospitalization from omicron

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination provides just 33% protection against infection by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, but 70% protection against hospitalization, according to a large-scale analysis in South Africa released Tuesday.

The first large-scale analysis of vaccine effectiveness in the region where the new variant was discovered appears to support early indications that omicron is more easily transmissible and that the Pfizer shot isn't as effective in protecting against infection as it was against the delta variant.

Capitol Breach Contempt

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, is flanked by Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., left, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., as they vote on pursuing contempt charges against former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for not complying with a subpoena, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. 

Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has voted to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway.

The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters.

The panel voted 9-0 Monday to recommend the contempt charges. The House is expected to vote Tuesday to refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman.

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 14

Pfizer jabs protect 70% against hospitalization from omicron

  • By ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination provides just 33% protection against infection by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, but 70% protection against hospitalization, according to a large-scale analysis in South Africa released Tuesday.

Tornado-slammed parts of Kentucky face long recovery

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers, volunteers and members of the National Guard fanned out in areas of Kentucky slammed by a series of tornadoes to begin the long process of recovery, including replacing thousands of damaged utility poles, delivering bottles of drinking water and continuing to search for the dead.

Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled anew that he's still not ready to back his party's $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talked to President Joe Biden as party leaders scrambled for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas.

Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway.

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School were scheduled to return to court Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer put the differences between her handgun and her Taser on display for jurors, seeking to raise questions about how an experienced officer could confuse the two weapons in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd 's civil rights, a move that would remove him from a federal trial but could significantly increase the amount of time he’ll spend behind bars.

Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West.

Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration released an ambitious federal strategy Monday to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars with the goal of transforming the U.S. auto industry.

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots.

'Return of Jedi,' 'Selena' added to National Film Registry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color.

Stafford, Donald lead Rams to 30-23 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — From the first play to the last, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams showed they're still a heavyweight in the NFC West.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX California Storm

Holiday lights line trees as a pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking in the rain in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major winter storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 14

Today in history: Dec. 14

In 2012, a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticu…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

