Pfizer submits data on vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 to FDA for initial review

Participants' immune responses were measured by looking at neutralizing antibody levels in their blood and comparing those levels to a control group of 16- to 25-year-olds who were given a two-dose regimen with the larger 30-microgram dose. Pfizer said the levels compared well with older people who received the larger dose, demonstrating a "strong immune response in this cohort of children one month after the second dose."

Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they plan to submit data from the full Phase 3 trial for scientific peer-reviewed publication.

FDA officials have said that once vaccine data was submitted, the agency could authorize a vaccine for younger children in a matter of weeks -- not months -- but it would depend on the timing and quality of the data provided.

The FDA has moved quickly in the past to extend vaccine authorization to additional groups. For example, Pfizer sought emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 15 on April 9 and the EUA was granted May 10.

However, for these younger children, FDA is expected to convene is vaccine advisers to make a recommendation on the vaccine before authorization. If the FDA OKs it, a panel of CDC vaccine advisers will meet to consider whether to recommend its use.