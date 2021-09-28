Pfizer submits data on vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 to FDA for initial review

Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they have submitted Covid-19 vaccine data on children ages 5 to 11 to the US Food and Drug Administration for initial review, but are not yet seeking emergency use authorization.
A formal submission to request EUA for the vaccine is expected to follow in the coming weeks, the companies said in a statement.
Submissions to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities are also planned, they said.
This is the first submission of data to the FDA for a Covid-19 vaccine for younger children. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older and has an EUA for people ages 12 to 15.
Last week, Pfizer released details of a Phase 2/3 trial that showed its Covid-19 vaccine was safe and generated a "robust" antibody response in children ages 5 to 11. The trial included 2,268 participants ages 5 to 11 and used a two-dose regimen of the vaccine administered 21 days apart. This trial used a 10-microgram dose -- smaller than the 30-microgram dose that has been used for those 12 and older.
MORE VIRUS DEVELOPMENTS:
Keep scrolling for the latest vaccination and virus numbers in our state and across the country
Participants' immune responses were measured by looking at neutralizing antibody levels in their blood and comparing those levels to a control group of 16- to 25-year-olds who were given a two-dose regimen with the larger 30-microgram dose. Pfizer said the levels compared well with older people who received the larger dose, demonstrating a "strong immune response in this cohort of children one month after the second dose."
Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they plan to submit data from the full Phase 3 trial for scientific peer-reviewed publication.
FDA officials have said that once vaccine data was submitted, the agency could authorize a vaccine for younger children in a matter of weeks -- not months -- but it would depend on the timing and quality of the data provided.
The FDA has moved quickly in the past to extend vaccine authorization to additional groups. For example, Pfizer sought emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 15 on April 9 and the EUA was granted May 10.
However, for these younger children, FDA is expected to convene is vaccine advisers to make a recommendation on the vaccine before authorization. If the FDA OKs it, a panel of CDC vaccine advisers will meet to consider whether to recommend its use.
Following the announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said hopefully vaccines can go into arms by the end of October.
"The FDA takes very seriously the importance of getting vaccines shown to be safe and effective in children to getting it into the arms of children, in this case children from eleven down to five," Fauci said on MSNBC's Morning Joe Tuesday. "The FDA, you never want to get ahead of their judgement, but I would imagine in the next few weeks, they will examine that data and hopefully they'll give the OK so that we could start vaccinating children, hopefully before the end of October."
Data on the immune response and safety for two more age groups -- children ages 2 to 5 and 6 months to 2 years -- are expected "as soon as the fourth quarter of this year," Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday.
***
Here's who is eligible for Pfizer booster shots in the US. An explainer.
Who should get the Pfizer booster?
Who else can consider getting it?
What are the side effects?
Weren't some people already eligible for a third dose?
What if I got J&J?
Are boosters free?
Am I 'fully vaccinated' without a booster?
Why were boosters so hotly debated?
Are other countries offering boosters?
US booster shots start, even as millions remain unprotected
The U.S. launched a campaign to offer boosters of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans on Friday even as federal health officials stressed the real problem remains getting first shots to the unvaccinated.
“We will not boost our way out of this pandemic,” warned Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — even though she took the rare step of overruling the advice of her own expert panel to make more people eligible for the booster.
The vast majority of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, Walensky noted. And all three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. offer strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death despite the extra-contagious delta variant that caused cases to soar. But immunity against milder infection appears to wane months after initial vaccination.
People anxious for another Pfizer dose lost no time rolling up their sleeves after Walensky ruled late Thursday on who's eligible: Americans 65 and older and others vulnerable because of underlying health problems or where they work and live — once they're six months past their last dose.
Jen Peck, 52, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, qualified because of her job as an education math and science consultant. She was vaccinated back in March but worries about unknowingly picking up and spreading an infection. She travels between rural schools where many students and teachers don't wear masks and the younger children can't yet be vaccinated.
“I don’t want to be COVID Mary carrying it around to buildings full of unvaccinated kiddos. I could not live with myself if I carried it from one building to another. That haunts me, the thought of that,” said Peck, who got the extra shot first thing Friday morning.
Health officials must clear up confusion over who should get a booster, and why. For now, the booster campaign is what Walensky called “a first step.” It only applies to people originally vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. Decisions on boosters for Americans who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still to come.
President Joe Biden said if you're vaccinated, “You’re in good shape and we’re doing everything we can to keep it that way, which is where the booster comes in.” He urged those now eligible for an extra shot to “go get the booster," saying he'd get his own soon — and that everyone should be patient and wait their turn.
Exactly who should get a booster was a contentious decision as CDC advisers spent two days poring over the evidence. Walensky endorsed most of their choices: People 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have chronic health problems such as diabetes should be offered one once they're six months past their last Pfizer dose. Those 18 and older with health problems can decide for themselves if they want a booster.
But in an extremely unusual move, Walensky overruled her advisers' objections and decided an additional broad swath of the population also qualifies: People at increased risk of infection — not serious illness — because of their jobs or their living conditions. That includes health care workers, teachers and people in jails or homeless shelters.
“This was scientific close call,” Walensky said Friday. “In that situation it was my call to make.”
Experts say it was only the second time since 2000 that a CDC director overruled its advisory panel.
Health care workers can't come to work if they have even a mild infection and hospitals worried about staffing shortages welcomed that decision.
But some of the CDC's advisers worry that offering boosters so broadly could backfire without better evidence that it really will make a difference beyond the most medically vulnerable.
“My hope is that all of this confusion – or what may feel like confusion – doesn’t send a message to the public that there is any problem with the vaccine,” said Dr. Beth Bell, a University of Washington expert. "I want to make sure people understand these are fantastic vaccines and they work extremely well.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease specialist, cautioned against seeking a Pfizer booster before the recommended six-month mark.
“You get much more of a bang out of the shot” by letting the immune system mature that long so it’s prepared to rev up production of virus-fighting antibodies, he explained.
The U.S. had already authorized third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients. Other Americans, healthy or not, have managed to get boosters, in some cases simply by asking.
About 182 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or just 55% of the total population. Three-quarters of those 12 and older — the ages eligible for vaccination — have had a first dose.
———
Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in New York, Zeke Miller in Washington and Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin contributed reporting.
———
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
What if I got Moderna? Can I get a Pfizer booster?
Where can I get my booster?
***
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
CNN's Naomi Thomas and Amanda Sealy contributed to this report.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.