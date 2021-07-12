Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials; searing heat worsens in West; Bucks battle back

Today is Monday, July 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Pfizer will meet with U.S. officials today to discuss authorization of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; California, West broil and burn in relentless heat and drought; the Milwaukee Bucks dominated Game 3 to cut the Phoenix Suns' series lead to 2-1.

TOP STORIES

Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster with US officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that "it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.

The company said it was scheduled to have the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials Monday, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months.