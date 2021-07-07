Pharmacy exec resentenced to 14 years in meningitis outbreak

Cadden's lawyers had tried to push the blame onto Chin and argue Cadden had every reason to believe the drugs were sterile. Chin pointed the finger back at Cadden, arguing that the co-owner was the one calling the shots.

Cadden tearfully apologized to the victims during his first sentencing hearing in 2017, saying “I am sorry for the whole range of suffering that resulted from my company’s drugs.”

Cadden's attorney acknowledged that the victims “have endured great suffering and great harm," but noted that Cadden was acquitted of the most serious charges against him. Defense attorney Bruce Singal said Cadden's original nine-year sentence was more than fair for a fraud conviction.

“From a legal standpoint, I do not believe that it is appropriate that this court's sentence reflect the deaths and serious injuries that resulted because they have no relationship to the offenses of conviction,” he said.

The appeals court also ordered a new sentence for Chin, who got eight years behind bars in 2018. Chin is expected to be resentenced on Thursday.

