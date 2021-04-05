Pharrell Williams, others honor Virginia man shot by police

“Virginia Beach, you need to talk — talk about your issues, talk about your struggles so we can get past them,” Williams said. “We need to put each other on notice, not to tear each other down but to lift each other up so we can be effective; so that we can win.”

The city's police department recently turned over the investigation into Lynch's death to the Virginia State Police.

Lynch lived in Virginia Beach. He was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school,

Lynch's shooting was one of three separate shooting incidents that occurred in the same night in an area along the city's oceanfront.

One of the other shootings stemmed from a fight and left several people wounded from gunshots, police said. Three men were arrested.

The other shooting claimed the life of Deshayla E. Harris, 28, who lived in the neighboring city of Norfolk. She was likely a bystander struck by stray bullets when a gunfight broke out in a nearby parking lot, police said. No arrests have been made in her death.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Virginian-Pilot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0