Philadelphia schools adopt 'sanctuary' immigration policy

Juntos conducted a survey of teachers and administrators about the district’s existing policies around ICE involvement in its schools last year, and found 75% said they had not been trained on matters involving ICE, and 73% said they didn’t know who to notify if ICE asked about students.

The resolution calls for the district to develop an “emergency response plan,” part of which would look at providing counseling and emotional support for immigrant students who are affected by an immigration enforcement action in the community. It also calls for a plan to provide relevant training for staff, contractors and volunteers on who to contact and how to respond to ICE be developed within 100 days.

The terms sanctuary school or sanctuary city are not legal terms, but have come to symbolize a promise to protect and support immigrant communities and decline to voluntarily supply information to immigration enforcement officials.

ICE has previously designated schools to be sensitive locations, along with churches, medical appointments, victim services and a few other locations, where agents are dissuaded from conducting enforcement actions. Those guidelines are supposed to also include school-affiliated activities and bus stops when students are present, but immigration advocates have noted agents have not always followed those guidelines.