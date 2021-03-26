Philanthropists call for more grants to aid Asian Americans

The letter comes nearly a year after Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy called on philanthropy to support an equitable response to the Coronavirus pandemic and to bear witness to the growing prejudices against Asian Americans centered on the early outbreak of Covid-19 in China.

From March 2020 to the end of last year, more than 2,800 incidents have been documented of Anti-Asian violence, verbal harassment, and civil-rights violations such as refusal of service at a business establishment, according to Stop AAPI Hate, which collects such data.

Those incidents are surely an undercount of the times Asian Americans are victimized, said Mariko Silver, president of the Henry Luce Foundation and one of the letters signers. While the mass killing in Atlanta spurred foundation leaders to take action, Silver hopes that a sharper focus on anti-Asian racism can help before another tragedy takes place.

“Death should not be the marker of when we take action,” she said. “We need to engage long before that.”

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Alex Daniels is a senior reporter at the Chronicle. Email: Alex.Daniels@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content.

